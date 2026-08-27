Five of Alabama's Best Pass-Rushing Candidates in 2026

Alabama was 28th in the nation in sacks last season with 33. The Crimson Tide defense has even bigger goals in Year 3 under Kane Wommack in 2026.

Here are five of the players projected to make the biggest impact on opposing quarterbacks this year.

Yhonzae Pierre

Sep 13, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama linebacker Yhonzae Pierre (42) celebrates a sack with Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson (0) during the game with Wisconsin at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It makes sense to start with the top candidate. Outside linebacker Yhonzae Pierre had a breakout season last year and was Alabama's sacks leader with eight on the season. The senior worked on getting even stronger this offseason and is in position to make himself a first-rounder by the end of his senior season.

"Yhonzae is kind of the most experienced guy in the room, and, I think he's taking his game to another level, so I'm excited to see that in real time on game day," Wommack said.

There is a good chance that Pierre becomes Alabama's first double-digit sack getter since Dallas Turner in 2023. Barring an injury, Pierre should once against lead the Crimson Tide in sacks.

Devan Thompkins

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive end Devan Thompkins (98) sacks Utah State Aggies quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Devan Thompkins may be the transfer that has generated the most buzz from coaches and players alike since arriving in Tuscaloosa from USC back in January. The 6-5, 300-pound defensive lineman will be a major force up front for the Crimson Tide this season.

"Devan is a special skillset just to be able to be that big and athletic, and he move and do some things, both from the Bandit position and the three-technique position," Wommack said. "It allows me as a play caller -- there's a lot of different things we can do with him."

Thompkins had three sacks last season with the Trojans and 4.5 total over his three years at USC. With the versatility of his role in Wommack's defense, he will have even more opportunities with the Crimson Tide this season.

Desmond Umeozulu

April 11, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Desmond Umeozulu (9) breaks away from a block by Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Nick Brooks (71) to pressure Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the Alabama A Day scrimmage. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama only added one traditional edge rusher/outside linebacker from the transfer portal this offseason, and it was South Carolina's Desmond Umeozulu. The 6-6, 255-pound senior can play Wolf and Bandit in Wommack's defense.

He was mentioned by Wommack as a guy that "brings a lot to the table" in the pass rush department and has also drawn high praise from his Alabama teammates. Umeozulu had 19 total tackles and one sack last season for the Gamecocks.

Justin Hill

Apr 11, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Kevin Riley (6) is tackled by linebackers Luke Metz (4) and Justin Hill (8) during the Alabama A-Day spring football scrimmage game at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Hill was one of the top edge rushers nationally in the class of 2025. He did not record any sacks for Alabama last season during his true freshman campaign, but his role grew larger on defense as the season went along.

He is another guy Wommack mentioned when asked about Alabama's best pass rushers behind Yhonzae Pierre.

"Justin Hill has always been a very physical player and create knockbacks, but he's starting to understand how to disengage, get off the ball and finish in the backfield," Wommack said.

As he grows more and more comfortable in Wommack's system in his second year, Hill should have a big role for the Crimson Tide in 2026.

Xavier Griffin

April 7, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Linebacker Xavier Griffin runs a drill during Spring Practice at the University of Alabama. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whenever a coach brings up a true freshman unprompted, my ears perk up. Wommack has done exactly that with freshman linebacker Xavier Griffin this fall. There have been times where Wommack has been directly asked about him, but the defensive coordinator has also talked about Griffin on his own.

Griffin was specifically mentioned in Wednesday's press conference as someone who can contribute as a pass-rusher.

"Excited about a young guy in Xavier Griffin, and what he brings to the table, similar to, we used Jihaad [Campbell] in a number of different ways, and I think he kind of has that similar skill set in outside linebacker background with being able to play the inside linebacker position as well," Wommack said.

Griffin was one of the highest-rated players in Alabama's 2026 class and has the build at 6-3, 228 pounds along with the talent to wreak havoc in the backfield against opponents this season.

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