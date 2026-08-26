Jireh Edwards Staying Mentally Engaged to Play Quickly Once Physically Cleared

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama has one of the most experienced secondaries in the country with names like Bray Hubbard, Zabien Brown, Keon Sabb and Dijon Lee all returning this season, but there's one freshman that defensive coordinator Kane Wommack is itching to get on the field.

Earlier in football camp, Wommack spoke very highly of freshman safety Jireh Edwards, calling him "one of the most instinctive playmakers" he's ever seen coming out of high school. He said Edwards would see playing time for the Crimson Tide defense this season, but the freshman suffered an arm injury during practice on Monday and underwent surgery.

While the news is disappointing for Edwards, he is expected to return this season, and Wommack is making sure he stays mentally engaged so that he can hit the field immediately once he is physically cleared.

"That’s the challenge for Jireh, and we’ve already had those conversations," Wommack said after Wednesday's practice. "Let’s say it takes whatever X amount of weeks to get him back and ready to go. Well, when he gets back, if he hasn’t stayed engaged, if he’s not part of our walkthroughs, if he’s not doing things from a meeting standpoint, then all of a sudden now he gets back physically, but mentally, it may take two or three more weeks to go.

“And so the challenge is, when you physically can do it, are you mentally in position to be able to go out and execute quickly? And so we're trying to bridge that gap and narrow that margin as best as possible."

Wommack isn't worried about Edwards staying engaged because the former 5-star is "obsessed" with football and was already back at the facility just days after surgery.

"He was in meetings this morning, which is really impressive," Wommack said. "He will be one that as soon as he gets back, we will want to get him on the field as quickly as possible because he will be a very productive player in our defense.”

Edwards was not expected to start for the Crimson Tide, but he can play a major rotational role in Wommack's defense as a true freshman. There has not been a timeline given for Edwards' potential return to the field. Alabama opens the season in less than two weeks against East Carolina.

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