'Football is Fun' for Jalen Milroe Heading into 2024 Season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Jalen Milroe is very goal-oriented and focused on continuous improvement. Almost every media availability with the Alabama quarterback has some mention of setting long-term and short-term goals, continuing to get better and not becoming complacent.
But there's also a lightness about Milroe as the redshirt junior enters his second season as the starting quarterback of the Crimson Tide, but this time under new head coach Kalen DeBoer.
"I can just say that I’m really having a lot of fun," Milroe said after Tuesday's practice. "The game of football is fun. Just being around him, that’s something that’s emphasized with the whole coaching staff. You’ve always got to start at the top, which is Coach DeBoer, but also the coaching staff that he has with us has been awesome."
Milroe said DeBoer has a likability that permeates throughout the whole facility. While Nick Saban was known to get after a guy in practice or on the sidelines, DeBoer takes a different approach. During the media viewing periods throughout the fall, DeBoer was never seen ripping a guy for a mistake. (However, the same can't be said for the coordinators and assistants.)
"He of course strives for perfection, but he acknowledges that it’s a work in progress so it’s always critique in private, praise in public," Milroe said. "And that’s something that he does a really good job at."
That relationship carries over with offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan. He was a quarterback himself at Michigan and has worked with quarterbacks at Western Kentucky, South Florida and Indiana. Sheridan worked on offense under DeBoer at Indiana and Washington. Milroe said the greatest thing that Sheridan does is show belief in his quarterback.
"You’re gonna want to play for a coach, do your best each and every day because you have a coach that’s behind you and that wants the best for you," Milroe said. "That’s something I’ve seen from the time period of him getting here until now, it’s been so much fun. That’s the best thing about it is that football’s been fun. To be around him, it’s been awesome. I just continue to enjoy our relationship.”
Left guard Tyler Bookers agrees that football is fun right now.
"Football’s always been fun for me, but it’s even more fun for me now because I feel like, we know our potential," Booker said. "The loss to Michigan last year let us know that we’re capable of doing it. Like we can do it. Now that we know we can do it, we just have to go out and do it. That’s where it’s more fun.”
Milroe "feels good" heading into a new season with kickoff just four days away.
"I’m just super excited for what’s in store for our football team and also being led by Coach DeBoer because it’s been a fun process."
