2025 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 3: Wisconsin
Wisconsin had the nation's third-longest active bowl streak, behind only Georgia and Oklahoma, but that 22-season streak was snapped last season after the Badgers finished 5-7. Luke Fickell once again faces a daunting schedule in Year 3, which features another matchup with Alabama.
This time, his Badgers will be traveling to Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time in program history. Wisconsin is a program that is used to winning, and Fickell is a name being floated around as on the hot seat heading into the 2025 season. He was able to take Cincinnatti to the College Football Playoffs, and the goal would be to do the same with the Badgers.
Wisconsin will be the first Big Ten team playing in Tuscaloosa since Penn State in 2010. While this likely won't be a top-25 matchup, it still will be an exciting game between two historic programs even with an 11 a.m. kickoff. Here's an early look at the Crimson Tide's Week 3 opponent.
Offense
After finishing in the bottom third of the country in total offense, Wisconsin made a change at offensive coordinator with the hiring of Jeff Grimes. He won't have an easy job trying to fix a Badger offense that struggled in 2024.
Every quarterback from last season's QB room at Wisconsin transferred out, including the season starter Tyler Van Dyke (who was injured early in the Alabama game) and his replacement Braedyn Locke. Maryland transfer Billy Edwards Jr. is expected to be the guy at quarterback this season for the Badgers.
Wisconsin's top running back from a season ago, Tawee Walker, transferred to Cincinatti, so the Badgers are replacing their leading rusher, but leading receiver Vinny Anthony II (39 catches for 672 yards) is back for another season. Cade Yacamelli and Darrion Duppre will likely split carries at running back for Wisconsin.
On the receiving front, Wisconsin added Ohio State transfer Jayden Ballard. The redshirt senior only had two catches for 18 yards last season with the Buckeyes but had a strong spring for the Badgers.
The Badgers return three starters along the offensive line: right tackle Riley Mahlman, center Jake Renfro and left guard Joe Brunner. Wisconsin has a lot of veteran experience up front, but it will be having to find a solid player at the all-important left tackle with a position battle between Leyton Nelson and Emerson Mandell.
Wisconsin had one of the worst offenses among Power Four teams last season, only scoring 22.6 points per game. There will be a lot of new faces on this side of the ball at key positions, and there will have to be major improvements from a season ago.
Defense
Wisconsin has a little more help coming back on defense under third-year defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, including the cornerback duo of Ricardo Hallman and Nyzier Fourqurean, who both started all 12 games a season ago.
Fourqurean had 51 total tackles, five pass breakups, an interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery. Austin Brown and safety Preston Zachman also provide returning experience in the secondary. Zachman was third on the team in tackles last season with 58.
The Badgers revamped their front seven with a lot of help from the portal with Tulane transfer Parker Petersen, Western Michigan transfer Corey Walker and LSU transfer Jay'ViarSuggs at defensive tackle alongside returner Ben Barten.
Wisconsin finished tied for 122nd in the country a season ago with just 17 sacks, struggling to generate pressure anywhere up front or on the edge. Returning inside linebacker Christian Alliegro led the team with three sacks, but the Badgers added transfer Mason Reiger (five sacks in 2023) to help with that number. They also landed Kentucky transfer Tyreese Fearby to help bring pressure coming off the edge as an outside linebacker.
Schedule
For the second straight year, Alabama and Wisconsin will be matching up in Week 3 of the college football season. Both teams should once again be 2-0 coming into the game with Wisconsin starting the year at home against Miami of Ohio and Middle Tennessee and Alabama facing Florida State and Louisiana-Monroe in the opening two weeks. And both teams have challenging schedules in the following weeks.
The 11 a.m. kickoff will probably provide some pitfalls for the Alabama fans who aren't used to home games starting that early, but both teams should be raring to go. Alabama will be hoping a win in Week 3 over the Badgers could provide a quality win to a potential CFP resumé while a win over the Crimson Tide would give Fickell a signature win as Wisconsin head coach.
The 12-team playoff allows team's flexibility if early losses in the season occur, but a Week 3 loss to Wisconsin wouldn't be a hole Alabama would want to try to climb out of with the rest of the schedule ahead.
Outlook
Both teams will still be breaking in new quarterbacks, but Alabama's will have the advantage of starting the season on the road, plus playing in front of his home crowd. This will be the Badgers' first road test and first game against a Power Four opponent.
Because of those factors and the fact that Alabama is the more talented team, this game will likely have a similar outcome to last year's matchup between the two teams. It will serve as a good barometer for where both teams stand heading into challenging 2025 schedules.
The Game
Date: Sept. 13
Time: 11 a.m. CT
TV: ABC or ESPN
Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium
Series history: Alabama leads, 2-1
Last meeting: Alabama and Wisconsin played last season in Madison with the Crimson Tide winning, 42-10. Quarterback Jalen Milroe accounted for five total touchdowns, including touchdown passes to Ryan Williams, Germie Bernard and Josh Cuevas.
The Team
Coach: Luke Fickell, third full season, 13-13 record at Wisconsin
Offensive coordinator: Jeff Grimes
Defensive coordinator: Mike Tressel
2024 record: 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)
2024 rankings: Total offense (99th), Total defense (41st)
Returning Starters
14 (five on offense, seven on defense, two on special teams)
Players to Watch
WR Vinny Anthony II, DB Austin Brown, RB Darrion Duppre, S Preston Zachman
Top Newcomer:
Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. already has a year of starting experience under his belt as the starter at Maryland last season, where he threw for almost 2,900 yards. He will be key to Wisconsin's success this season.
Biggest Question:
Will Wisconsin have a more effective offense under new leadership in 2025?
The School
Location: Madison, Wisconsin
Founded: 1848
Enrollment: 52,097
Nickname: Badgers
Colors: Badger red and white
Mascot: Bucky Badger
The Program
Last time beat Alabama: 1928
Last time won Big Ten: 2012
National championships: None
Playoff Appearances: None
Conference championships: 14 (1896, 1897, 1901, 1906, 1912, 1952, 1959, 1962, 1993, 1998, 1999, 2010, 2011, 2012)
Bowl record: 19-16
Last season missed bowl: 2024
Heisman trophies: 2 (Alan Ameche in 1954, Ron Dayne in 1999)
The Schedule
Aug. 28: Miami (OH)
Sept. 6: Middle Tennessee
Sept. 13: at Alabama
Sept. 20: Maryland
Oct. 4: at Michigan
Oct. 11: Iowa
Oct. 18: Ohio State
Oct. 25: at Oregon
Nov. 8: Washington
Nov. 15: at Indiana
Nov. 22: Illinois
Nov. 29: at Minnesota
