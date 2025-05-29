Kickoff Time, TV Designations Announced for Alabama Football's First Two Home Games
Alabama football will start the 2025 season on the road at Florida State on August 30 at 2:30 p.m. on ABC before returning home to Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium for matchups with Louisiana-Monroe and Wisconsin in Weeks 2 and 3.
The television networks announced kickoff times and TV channels for those two games. Alabama's first home game will be under the lights. Alabama and ULM will face off at 6:45 p.m. CT on SEC Network, and the Crimson Tide will rematch against Wisconsin at 11 a.m. either on ABC or ESPN.
The finalized TV channel for the Wisconsin game will likely be announced the week before the matchup.
Alabama and Louisiana-Monroe have played four times will all previous matchups happening inside Bryant-Denny. The Crimson Tide leads the series 3-1, but the Warhawks famously got the one win during Nick Saban's first season at Alabama in 2007. The last matchup happened in 2022 with the Tide winning 63-7.
Wisconsin is coming to Tuscaloosa on the back end of a home-and-home deal between the SEC and Big Ten programs. Alabama won last season's matchup in Madison, 42-10. This will be just the third ever matchup between Alabama and Wisconsin, and the Badgers first trip to Tuscaloosa.
Alabama is preparing for its second season under head coach Kalen DeBoer after finishing 9-4 last season.