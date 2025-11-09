Freshman Lotzeir Brooks Gives Alabama 'Another Bullet in the Chamber' in Passing Game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 4 Alabama struggled for the second-straight outing offensively but came out on top, defeating the LSU Tigers 20-9 in Bryant-Denny Stadium to remain unbeaten in SEC play. The Crimson Tide took advantage of field position and several big plays, but couldn't find consistency offensively to slam the door on the visiting Tigers.
Despite the problems in the running game, Alabama remained efficient in two-minute situations, taking advantage of its opportunity at the end of the first half and stretching its one-score lead into two by manufacturing a three-play, 66-yard drive for a touchdown.
"I think that throw to Lottie at the end of the half was huge," Kalen DeBoer said. "Again, getting some momentum going to the locker room. We knew they were going to get the ball to start the third quarter, really no timeouts for us, and for us to go down the field that quickly. Ty [Simpson] and Lottie seem to hook up when we're the most covered, and so that's a great play by those guys, and then the throw to Ryan [Williams] for the touchdown there at the end of the half was huge too. Lottie, there was a tackle he broke, I saw at the end of the game. We all saw it, and he just has that knack with the ball in his hands. He adds an element of explosiveness to the team. He was huge on special teams as well. I think that's the part that it started with at the beginning of the season, what he can bring to special teams, whether it's return game or punt, kickoff, all those areas he's an explosive player."
Brooks returned to the lineup after missing Alabama's contest against South Carolina and paced the Crimson Tide in targets, while tying for a team high four receptions. His 67 yards were second behind Germie Bernard's 79 yards, but his 53-yard reception at the end of the half put the Alabama in control of the rivalry game against the Tigers.
"It's great, right? It gives us another bullet in the chamber in the wide out room. We've got such a great room anyway, but a guy who can blow the top off things, and then you have Ryan and all the other guys, right? It's just a great asset to have."
The former 3-star recruit from New Jersey is fifth on the team in receptions with 20, but is the third leading receiver in yards with 322, boasting a 16.1 yards per reception as a true freshman, adding a unique element to the Alabama offense.
"Yeah, I mean, everybody's super excited for him," tight end Josh Cuevas said. "I think being a younger guy out there, getting that experience is super awesome. We have a lot of guys making plays out there, but it shows in practice too, and let Coach Grubb have a good feeling that he can call it in the game, and Lotzeir Brooks has done a great job with that."