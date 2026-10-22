Haven't Watched Texas A&M This Year? Here's What You Need to Know About the Aggies

Are the wheels falling off in College Station?

A Texas A&M team that was ranked No. 8 in the preseason AP Poll is 1-3 in SEC play, with the only win over lowly Arkansas. Quarterback Marcel Reed has seemingly taken no steps forward, while what was expected to be an elite Mike Elko defense has struggled against Kentucky, LSU, and Missouri.

Here's a brief rundown of the Aggies as Alabama prepares to host the team in Saturday's homecoming game.

Offense:

Reed has not been a good quarterback, and most of the Aggies' problems can be explained by that statement. After an offseason full of talks about whether or not Reed would be able to take the next step as a passer, he's completed just 55.7 percent of his throws for 1,227 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

The offense has resembled the atrocious 10-3 first-round home playoff loss that Texas A&M suffered to Miami last year more times than not, being held to just six points in each of its last two losses. Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton leads the team with 280 yards and three touchdowns, while returning star Mario Craver has just 241 yards, with almost half coming in the team's 31-21 loss to Kentucky.

Holmon Wiggins, Alabama's receivers coach from 2019-2023, is the Aggies' offensive coordinator. The run game has been solid — freshman back KJ Edwards has averaged 6.7 yards per carry and has formed an effective 1-2 punch with senior Reuben Owens II. The final name to remember is the most relevant for Crimson Tide fans — Wilkin Formby, who was moved from tackle to guard (ring a bell?), where he currently starts.

Defense:

While not as dominant as people thought it would be, the defense ranks No. 21 in the nation (ESPN), and certainly has not bottomed out like the offense. There is one number that is abysmal — the Aggies are last in the SEC with just five sacks.

Marco Jones is the only player with multiple sacks (two). Texas A&M's pass rush has been the biggest weakness of an otherwise solid group. Linebacker Ray Coney leads the team with 36 tackles, and Bravion Rogers has been one of the conference's better defensive backs.

Former Alabama cornerback Dezz Ricks, who transferred after Nick Saban's retirement, is on the team as well, although his role with the Aggies has decreased this year.

Matchup Notes:

Saturday will be the 17th all-time meeting between the teams. Alabama leads the series 13-3, with the last game being the Crimson Tide's 26-20 win in 2023.

Alabama has not lost three straight games in a season since 2007, and will need to beat the Aggies to keep that streak alive.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

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