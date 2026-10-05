How Alabama Football Is Preparing For President Trump's Attendance This Weekend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — President Donald Trump announced attendance at this Saturday's matchup between No. 2 Georgia and No. 6 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium raises potential questions about on-field communication.

Due to Secret Service protocols, all communication cuts out anytime Trump moves, meaning that if he arrives late, leaves early, or simply travels from one box to another, teams could lose comms for an undisclosed amount of time with no prior warning. It became a major storyline last month when Trump attended Neyland Stadium for Texas' road win over Tennessee, as Longhorns' head coach Steve Sarkisian referenced the communication issues and the inconveniences they posed to his team.

Alabama, who went through the same situation two years ago during Trump's 2024 visit to Bryant-Denny Stadium (also against Georgia), feels prepared for whatever challenges may arise.

"I don't remember it being a major factor from a communication standpoint," defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said of the 2024 game. "I heard some stuff about that being a thing, maybe a couple of weeks ago at the Tennessee game, and so those are things that we've got to, you know, be mindful of, we've got to have plans and answers for. But we already have protocols in place that if my communication to player devices goes down, or whatever it is, we've got a number of ways to communicate to the guys. So I would love for that not to happen, but certainly, you've got to be prepared for anything."

Any potential game-flow changes could prove crippling for a young offense, especially one led by a young quarterback in Keelon Russell, but Alabama actually has some experience with communication issues. Headsets went out for large portions of the third quarter of the Crimson Tide's 45-17 win over Kentucky, a game in which the team trailed at halftime.

"We had to get through that on the offensive side earlier this season, obviously, against Kentucky, and with Coach Grubb up in the booth, and Coach Wommack being on the field, it's a little bit easier, you know, to be able to work through," head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "Both sides of the ball certainly talk about what we would do if those situations happen."

The overriding perspective seems to be that Alabama is ready to adapt to whatever challenges arise. Given, that Georgia will be subject to the same rules, there's not much for either team to do besides prepare for the reality of what could happen on Saturday.

"Adapt and overcome, whatever it takes," offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. "We'll be ready. We've got systems in place to take care of that, and we won't make a thing out of it. We'll be ready to go."

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