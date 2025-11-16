How Alabama's Loss to Oklahoma Impacts SEC, CFP Placements: Notebook
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 4 Alabama fell to No. 11 Oklahoma 23-21 at home on Saturday.
The loss ends Kalen DeBoer's 12-0 start inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was the longest home win streak for an Alabama coach to begin their tenure since Xen Scott won 17 in a row from 1919-1921.
How the Loss Impacts Alabama in CFP Race
Let's make this clear: Alabama is still in the race.
In the 4-team College Football Playoff format, two losses basically meant that your team was out of the running, as it happened to Alabama multiple times. But in the 12-team format, which was adopted last season, two losses would keep your team in contention and Alabama's three left it out of the CFP in 2024.
It doesn't necessarily mean that three losses this year are an automatic rejection, but the odds wouldn't be in that team's favor. Alabama currently has two losses, and it'll face Eastern Illinois at home next Saturday and then Auburn on the road on Nov. 29.
Alabama has won its past two games against Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium, but the combined margin of victory was five points. It's a dangerous place for the Crimson Tide to play in and UA has lost numerous times in the past as favorites.
Again, a 9-3 record doesn't mean that Alabama is out, and the committee's offseason emphasis on strength of schedule should help the Crimson Tide — which has four ranked wins — during Selection Sunday.
The SEC Shakeup
With Texas A&M's victory over South Carolina earlier on Saturday, no one can clinch a spot in the SEC Championship Game until the final weekend of games Nov. 28 and Nov. 29.
Conference Standings
Rank, Team, SEC Record, Overall Record
- Texas A&M, 7-0, 10-0
- Georgia, 6-1, 8-1
- Alabama, 6-1, 8-2
- Ole Miss 5-1, 9-1
- Texas, 4-1, 7-2
- Oklahoma, 4-2, 8-2
- Vanderbilt, 4-2, 8-2
- Tennessee, 3-3, 7-3
- LSU, 3-4, 6-4
- Missouri, 2-3, 6-3
- Florida, 2-4, 3-6
- Kentucky, 2-5, 5-5
- Mississippi State, 1-5, 5-5
- Auburn, 1-6, 4-6
- South Carolina, 1-7, 3-7
- Arkansas, 0-6, 2-8
These standings will change, as conference games are still in progress at the time of this writing.
SEC Official Tiebreakers
A. Head-to-head competition among the tied teams
B. Record versus all common SEC opponents among the tied teams
C. Record against highest (best) placed common SEC opponent in the conference standings, and proceeding through the conference standings among the tied teams
D. Cumulative conference winning percentage of all conference opponents among the tied teams
E. Capped relative total scoring margin versus all conference opponents among the tied teams
F. Random draw of the tied teams
Leader Emerges in Struggling Run Game
It seems like there's been an article with the headline, "Alabama Struggles in Run Game," for several weeks of this season. The Crimson Tide just hasn't had an answer for it, as Alabama only logged 80 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries (2.4 yards per rush) against Oklahoma.
But running back Daniel Hill stood out the most after rushing for 60 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Jam Miller has been the starter throughout the season, but Hill has made some big plays as a pass-catcher during SEC play. The sophomore also broke off a 28-yard run on Saturday, which was just the seventh time this year that Alabama has had a rush go for 20-plus yards.
“I think they felt like there was opportunities where we had seams to run the football more so than we have," DeBoer said on the run game. "There’s still times, again, they’re very good against the run. You know, I’ll watch the film with more detail and see. I thought our effort, I thought our belief in doing it was is continuing to head in the right direction.”
Special Teams On Wrong End of Major Moments
Football is often considered a game of offense against defense, but the special teams unit plays a key part in determining the outcome as well. That said, Alabama had multiple miscues in this phase of the game on Saturday.
After going three-and-out on its first possession of the game, Alabama punted the ball to Oklahoma's Isaiah Sategna III, who made gunner/wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks miss a tackle and he went 40 yards to the Crimson Tide's 30-yard line. The Sooners ended up with a field goal to take the first lead of the contest.
In the second quarter, Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams made numerous Sooners miss on a 14-yard punt return, but before he went down, the ball came out and Oklahoma took over at Alabama's 31-yard line. Quarterback John Mateer ran in for a 20-yard touchdown two plays later.
Alabama trailed 17-14 with 3:15 left in the first half and had the ball. The Tide efficiently drove downfield and got the ball to Oklahoma's 18-yard line. Alabama kicker Conor Talty missed the 36-yard field goal as time expired. UA ended up losing the game by two points.
“Yeah, it's a little bit of the same as the last time that we missed one," DeBoer said regarding the missed field goal. "It's just, we could get a little better snap, but we could make the kick, too. You know, it's a little bit of everything on the execution from the snap to the kick. We’ve got to find a way to kick it through when it's not perfect. We’ve got to find a way to execute better, just on the whole thing, on the whole operation.”
TideBits
- Former Alabama offensive tackle Jerry Duncan and tight end Wayne Cook were the honorary captains. They were a part of Saturday afternoon's 1965 Championship team celebration. It was legendary head coach Paul W. "Bear" Bryant's eighth season with the Crimson Tide, and Alabama finished 9-1-1 (6-1-1 SEC).
- UA also honored CSC All-Americans Emily Jones, Rachel Rybiki and Sarah Ashlee Barker at the end of the first quarter. The women's soccer team was also recognized on the field early in the fourth quarter after defeating Northwestern in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
- Kickoff temperature was 76 degrees and sunny with winds going 13 miles per hour northeast.
- Announced attendance was 100,077
- Alabama Captains: quarterback Ty Simpson, center Parker Brailsford, defensive tackle Tim Keenan III and linebacker Deontae Lawson.
Officials:
- Referee: Daniel Gautreaux
- Umpire: Walt Hill
- Head Linesman: Stephen Ray
- Line Judge: Chuck Rice
- Back Judge: Keith Parham
- Field Judge: Barry Blackwell
- Side Judge: Jordan Guest
- Center Judge: Greg LeFils Jr.
- Replay Official: Ken Switzer