Live Updates from Alabama Football's Home Game Against Oklahoma
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - No. 4 Alabama takes on No. 11 Oklahoma in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the final conference home game of the season. The Crimson Tide is riding an eight-game winning streak, while the Sooners haven't lost a true road game all season.
Both programs have a lot on the line this afternoon as the Crimson Tide can pencil themselves into the SEC Championship game with a win, while the Sooners are looking to make an impression on the College Football Playoff committee.
Alabama went to Norman and saw its season slip away, losing 24-3. The programs meet today for their second SEC matchup since Oklahoma joined the conference in 2024.
Alabama Football Against Oklahoma Official Availability Report
Live Updates
Pregame:
- 12:37 p.m. CT - The Alabama offensive line is on the field taking their traditional pregame walk. Parker Brailsford, Kadyn Proctor, Jaeden Roberts and Michael Carroll lead the way with The rest of the unit walking behind.
- Temperatures are in the high 70s in Tuscaloosa with winds creeping up to 14 miles per hour.
How to Watch: No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 4 Alabama
Who: Alabama (8-1, 6-0 SEC) vs. Oklahoma (7-2, 3-2 SEC)
When: Saturday, November 15, 2025
Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV and kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts)
SiriusXM: Home 84, Away 191
Series: Oklahoma leads, 4-2-1
Last meeting: The Sooners effectively eliminated the Crimson Tide from College Football Playoff contention with a 24-3 upset win in Norman, Okla. The game marked Alabama's third loss of the 2024 season and locked up bowl eligibility for Brent Venables' team, which went on to finish 6-7.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide defeated LSU 20-9 for its eighth consecutive win. It was a contest where the offense was not firing on all cylinders, but the defense played a great game, including forcing a pair of turnovers. Alabama took a 17-3 lead into the break and its defensive unit continued to force field goals as opposed to touchdowns.
Last time out, Oklahoma: Oklahoma did something on Nov. 1 that Alabama has not done since 2020: It defeated Tennessee on the road. The 33-27 victory helped keep the Sooners' College Football Playoff hopes intact despite quarterback John Mateer not throwing a touchdown pass.