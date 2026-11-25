TUSCALOOSA, Ala — At its best, Alabama's defense can take over any game.

At its worst, it's a liability.

The unit could not get off the field against Georgia. It missed 23 tackles a week later in Knoxville. Even against LSU, in a game defined by big moments and third-down stands, it gave up 457 yards of offense and missed 17 tackles.

With the No. 6 Crimson Tide's season likely on the line in Saturday's matchup with Auburn, there is no room for those mistakes against Byrum Brown, who has been one of the hardest QBs in the nation to bring down.

"We're not just talking about it, but showing them examples," defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. "We talk about escape paths all the time with the quarterbacks. What is his escape path when you're rushing him high, rushing him low, four-man rush? What does he do with the ball in his hand? Is the ball a liability, right, to be put on the ground? So we talk about those things all the time, week to week. But certainly, when you're dealing with a dynamic quarterback like this, that, on any given play, can create an explosive with his feet or extend an off-schedule play and throw it downfield, you've got to be really dialed in."

The execution has taken a step forward over the last two weeks, albeit against lesser opposition. The defense has turned in dominant performances against Vanderbilt and Chattanooga, prompting captain Bray Hubbard to say he believes the unit has turned a corner.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"Obviously, there are going to be plays that sometimes people miss," Hubbard said. "But we talk about swarm pursuit, and everybody getting their a-- to the ball, so as long as we have 11 guys running to the ball, we won't have a problem with that."

Brown has 644 rushing yards on the season, which ranks second in the conference behind only South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers. With Auburn on a three-game winning streak, the Tigers' offense has as much momentum as its had all season.

"He's a great QB, they're a great offense, they have a great offensive scheme," wolf linebacker Pierre said. "We've just got to come with it Saturday."

Which version of Alabama will show up this weekend? If the unit executes, it will be a long day for Brown & Co. If it shoots itself in the foot, anything is possible at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"You've got to rush as a unit. You've got to cover as a unit. You've got to have secondary contain to pull him up if he's able to break the initial rush," Wommack said. "And so all those things have to be tied in. I think our guys have done a really nice job of that this season for the most part. But certainly you can point to things where we haven't, and plays have broken down, and we've given up some explosives, especially like you think about early in the season against a couple of guys as well. So those are things that we got to make sure that we're dialing in this Saturday."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest Alabama news.