TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Xavier Griffin could be in for a huge week.

The Alabama freshman linebacker has continued to gain more and more trust from the coaching staff as the season has progressed, impressing defensive coordinator Kane Wommack & Co. with his work ethic.

"I'm impressed with the volume that we put on him week in and week out in the week of preparation," Wommack said. "He's a pass rusher on critical third downs for us. He's playing inside linebacker on meaningful snaps on base downs. It is hard to play the linebacker position, period. But to do that as a true freshman when you're also playing multiple positions, I think it is a real testament to the sense of urgency that he has in the week of preparation, and how great of a job (inside linebackers coach) Chuck Morrell has done with him of getting him prepared and dialed in each week."

The sentiment is backed up by his teammates, who praised him throughout the offseason and have continued to notice the work he has put in.

"Works his tail off every day, comes to work every day," wolf linebacker Yhonzae Pierre said. "Same intensity, same energy. It's written for him."

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Griffin had his coming-out party against Mississippi State in October, leading the team with nine tackles while recording his first career sack. He has been used sporadically since then, never quite matching that production but regularly playing a big role on the defense, particularly against mobile quarterbacks.

That all suggests that Griffin could be used heavily against Auburn QB Byrum Brown, who is second in the conference among quarterbacks with 644 rushing yards on the season. Griffin's versatility and intensity make him a prime candidate to serve in a hybrid QB spy role in Saturday's Iron Bowl.

"He plays the game with a phenomenal amount of intensity as well," Wommack said. "I think that's also a credit to Luke Metz and Caleb Woodson for setting the tone of how those guys need to play the game, and QB Reese as well. That has just become the standard in that room, and so X doesn't know anything different."

Regardless of how much he is used on Saturday and throughout the ensuing postseason, it is clear that Griffin's best days are ahead of him. He is viewed as a core piece of the defense moving forward, and the aforementioned "intensity" he brings to everything he does is a big reason why.

"He's got a really high ceiling," Wommack said. "He has not met that ceiling yet, but to be able to do the things that he's doing as a freshman, I give him a lot of credit. That's a phenomenal job to be able to do that at such a young age."

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