How Jalen Milroe's Family Led Foundation for Quarterback's Dreams
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jalen Milroe credits some of his speed to horses.
When Milroe was young, his cousins would play a prank on the future Alabama quarterback. His cousins lived on acres of farmland with horses in Sunnyside, Texas. They'd latch the horses onto a tree at feeding time, before cutting the hungry animals free.
"When they let them free, guess who gotta go get them?" Milroe explained to reporters Wednesday.
"You can't go and look at it, they're gonna be gone. You gotta go chase them down."
Years later, defenders across college football would feel the same agony. When Milroe saw open space, he might as well have been a horse being cut loose, hungry for the end zone. He ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at Alabama's Pro Day.
For as agonizing as it was for Milroe to chase down those horses, he made it just as much of a pain for defenders. Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell said it was "annoying as hell" to chase down Milroe in practice.
That experience on the field set the foundation for Milroe's speed abilities, but the rest of his family laid the foundation for the person and leader he's become. He'll be surrounded by his family Thursday night in Green Bay as they wait to find out where Milroe will be selected in the 2025 NFL draft.
He'll be joined by his parents as he waits to hear his name called. Their military backgrounds taught him discipline and respect. He believes that upbringing shows in his work ethic, and ability to stick through adversity.
"Prior to going to Alabama it wasn't about when I was gonna play or who was on the depth chart," Milroe said. "It was all about being the best version of myself and utilizing all the the skills that I learned in the dark. It's gonna it's gonna come out to shine at some point."
"I was prepared because of the preparation phase of growing up and also my parents. My parents are everything to me. They showed me what right looks like. I'm grounded in everything that I do, and I put my all into it."
That grounded feeling has Milroe in a confident place ahead of the draft. The situation he enters is unknown. With both the role he might play early in his career, and where he'll be selected in the draft. But he has confidence that is reinfornced by his work ethic.
'No matter if I play early on or not, like, I'm still the same person. I'm grounded in who I am, and I believe in myself," Milroe said. "The confidence is the biggest thing."
That confidence has in part been developed within Milroe by his family. The realization of his dreams when a NFL team selects him will be a reward for not only the work Milroe put in, but what his family members did along the way to guide him to chase his dream with no leashes.
"Whenever that time comes when I'm drafted and hear my name called, it's going to be so much emotion in that moment," Milroe said. "I'm a reflection of my family. When you see me, you see my dad, you see my mom, you see my grandparents, you see everybody."