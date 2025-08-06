How Kane Wommack is Meshing With Ryan Grubb This Offseason
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack have each worked with head coach Kalen DeBoer at other schools, but this is the first time they've been a part of the same staff.
Grubb was hired early in the offseason and Wommack is entering his second year with the Crimson Tide. The two of them have gotten to know each other over the last few months, and now that we're in fall practice, the Alabama coordinators are going head-to-head on a daily basis.
"We're both really competitive people. And so in that way, we don't complement each other at all," Wommack joked during Wednesday's press conference. "But it's fun competing against him every day. The experiences that he's had and I've had and that we've never gotten to work together, but it's really enjoyable talking ball in the offseason."
Wommack explained that both he and Grubb "see the game from a holistic view," and it has created an "appreciation for the other side of the ball" so that they can "balance those ideas off each other." They also share a similar mindset that could be a theme ahead of this season.
"I think we're both aggressive in nature," Wommack said. "We have an attacking style mentality—we're going to be aggressive offensively, we're going to be aggressive defensively. There's a variation of scheme things that we do. I'd say we both probably carry a decent amount of scheme."
Wommack said that he's "really enjoying" the addition of Grubb and he's learning things from him before the season has even kicked off.
"Ultimately, what's fun about him is he has a sense of urgency to better his side of the ball," Wommack said. And hopefully, if I get up in the morning the right way and take the steps to do the same thing defensively, we are the pushers.
"The coordinators are the ones that are holding everybody accountable to The Standard from a detailed standpoint of accomplishing the vision that we have in our heads."
Alabama has now had four different offensive coordinators in as many years. The Crimson Tide took away Nick Sheridan's role as OC in the offseason, but kept him on the staff to continue serving as the quarterbacks coach. Grubb has mentioned that he and Sheridan have meshed well and it seems like the rapport is off to a great start with Wommack.