Ryan Grubb Officially Hired as Next Alabama Offensive Coordinator
Alabama football announced the official addition of offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb on Thursday morning. Grubb was hired by the Crimson Tide on Feb. 2.
Grubb was originally hired by Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer in mid-January 2024 to be the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator this season, but he left for the same role with the Seattle Seahawks on Feb. 9. However, Grubb was fired from Seattle a month ago, leaving a potential door open for DeBoer to bring him back.
Grubb was part of DeBoer's staff at Washington in 2022 and 2023, where he helped coach the Huskies to the CFP championship game in the 2023 season. The two have a deep history as he also worked under or with DeBoer at Sioux Falls, Eastern Michigan and Fresno State.
“I’m thankful to get an opportunity to work with Coach DeBoer once again and to be a part of an offensive staff that I am very familiar with,” Grubb said in a press release. “I am confident that our staff will be able to put the team in the best position to win each time out. I know and trust that this group of coaches and players will work tirelessly to meet the standard that has been set here at Alabama, and I can’t wait to get out on the field with them.”
In their first season together at Washington, DeBoer and Grubb combined to produce the top passing offense in the national and the No. 2 overall offense with a top-15 scoring offense in 2022 and 2023. They helped quarterback Michael Penix Jr. a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2023.
“Ryan Grubb has been someone that I have trusted for a long time and adding him to our staff only improves the quality of coaches we have here at Alabama,” DeBoer said in the press release. “He is one of the best offensive minds in the country, and I can’t wait to see what he brings to our organization moving forward.”
Grubb will have the opportunity to work with a new quarterback at Alabama in 2025. With Jalen Milroe moving on to the NFL, there will be a quarterback competition this spring between redshirt junior Ty Simpson, redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell. Mack would've worked with Grubb during his redshirt freshman season at Washington.
Nick Sheridan was promoted from tight ends coach to serve as offensive coordinator for Alabama this past season after Grubb was hired by the Seahawks. Alabama finished 42nd in total offense in 2024. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Sheridan will remain on staff.