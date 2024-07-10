How Many Billions Have Nick Saban's Crimson Tide Players Made in NFL?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — True or false, the combined National Football League earnings of all former University of Alabama football players who were coached by Nick Saban exceeds $3 billion.
It’s false, for now. But barring something surprising they’re going to get there very soon.
To say playing for the coach and the Crimson Tide has been lucrative for numerous players would be a huge understatement, as by our count 165 have received some sort of league compensation over the years for a total of $2.26 billion. That's everything from the big-name contracts to the players who received a few thousand during a cup-of-coffee visit. The breakdown is as follows:
- 17 have made more than $50 million during their NFL careers
- 59 have topped the$10 million threshold
- 126 have had at least $1 million in earnings
Note that this was through the 2023-24 season, so players who were just drafted don’t count, nor do recent contract extensions. Why? Because training camps haven’t opened, rosters have not been set and no games have been played in the 2024-25 season.
Among those new deals, quarterback Jalen Hurts just signed a five-year, $255 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $23,294,000 signing bonus, $179.4 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $51 million. His teammate offensive lineman Landon Dickerson inked a four-year, $84 million contact, including $20,095,000 signing bonus, $50 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $21 million. (He celebrated by purchasing a new lawn mower).
It was also a huge offseason for former Crimson Tide wide receivers. Jaylen Waddle, who is still just 25, landed a three-year, $84.75 million extension that included $76 million guaranteed from the Miami Dolphins. Calvin Ridley got four-year free-agent deal for $92 million to sign with the Tennessee Titans ($50 million guaranteed). Jerry Jeudy landed a three-year, $52.5 million deal with the Cleveland Browns after being acquired in a trade, including $41 million guaranteed. Back to the Eagles, DeVonta Smith’s extension was for three years, $75 million ($51 million guaranteed).
The guaranteed money on those six agreements, quarterbacks and wide receivers, is roughly $450 million. There's also running back Josh Jacobs signing a four-year deal for $48 million with the Green Bay Packers, and Derrick Henry landing a two-year deal for $16 million ($9 million guaranteed) with the Baltimore Ravens ... and so on.
Bama in the NFL: Contracts, Salaries and Status of Former Crimson Tide Players
Two more big contracts could still happen before the 2024 season kicks off in roughly two months. Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos, who is still only 24, is expected to reset the cornerback market and become one of the highest-paid players at his position in NFL history. The other is Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is set to enter the fifth-year option on his rookie contract at $23.17 million. He could be looking at a deal similar to what Hurts landed, probably even better depending on how things play out.
Additionally, the 10 Crimson Tide players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft were projected to sign four-year deals for $94.9 million. Some of those deals have been completed, including first-round selections JC Latham ($26.04 million) and Terrion Arnold ($14.34 million). Linebacker Dallas Turner remains unsigned but is slated to make roughly $15.7 million as the value of rookie contracts was set before the draft by the collective bargaining agreement.
The top 50 in career earnings per Spotrac.com and overthecap.com through June 2024. Note that the number on the lefthand side is the players' ranking in The Saban 250:
Nick Saban-Coached Players NFL Earnings
Saban 250 Ranking, Name, Pos., Lettered, Career Earnings
6] Julio Jones, WR, 2008-10, $149,167,021
14] Amari Cooper, WR, 2012-14, $116,672,334
46] Marcell Dareus, DT, 2008-10, $87,134,946
12] C.J. Mosley, LB, 2010-13, $85,656,002
66] Kareem Jackson, CB, 2007-09, $79,347,851
36] Marlon Humphrey, CB, 2015-16, $70,982,999
9] Jonathan Allen, DE, 2013-16, 61,545,241
19] Quinnen Williams, DT, 2017-18, $59,058,961
31] Ryan Kelly, C, 2012-15, $55,623,507
1] Derrick Henry, RB, 2013-15, $56,407,928
30] Da'Ron Payne, DT, 2015-17, $53,957,360
10] Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, 2015-17, $53,072,006
23] Dont'a Hightower, LB, 2008-11, $52,803,039
20] Andre Smith, T, 2007-08, $52,118,506
34] Cam Robinson, T, 2014-16, $51,909,323
24] Mark Barron, S, 2008-11, $50,823,867
47] Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, 2009-11, $50,403,046
55] Eddie Jackson, DB, 2013-16, $49,529,175
29] Landon Collins, S, 2012-14, $49,513,931
62] Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, 2013-16, $41,972,381
3] Mark Ingram II, RB, 2008-10, $36,823,116
86] James Carpenter, T, 2009-10, $36,752,650
64] Jarran Reed, DT, 2014-15, $32,076,070
4] Tua Tagovailoa, QB, 2017-19, $30,337,917
39] Jonah Williams, T, 2016-18, $30,327,818
22] Jalen Hurts, QB, 2016-18, $28,897,559
43] A'Shawn Robinson, DT, 2013-15, $28,582,526
68] Trevon Diggs, CB, 2016-19, $26,092,448
95] Kenyan Drake, RB, 2012-15, $25,880,239
2] Bryce Young, QB, 2020-22, $25,353,688
17] Rolando McClain, LB, 2007-09, $24,743,357
89] Josh Jacobs, RB, 2016-18, $23,872,775
7] Will Anderson Jr., OLB, 2020-22, $23,359,328
25] Jaylen Waddle, WR, 2018-20, $22,732,450
32] Calvin Ridley, WR, 2015-17, $22,245,024
59] O.J. Howard, TE, 2013-16, $20,790,104
56] Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S, 2011-13, $20,479,938
44] D.J. Fluker, T, 2010-12, $20,148,228
37] Jedrick Wills Jr., T, 2017-19, $19,871,497
18] Trent Richardson, RB, 2009-11, $18,055,062
51] Evan Neal, T, 2019-21, $17,561,426
15] Patrick Surtain II, CB, 2018-220, $17,444,113
5] DeVonta Smith, WR, 2017-20, $16,734,838
11] AJ McCarron, QB, 2010-13, $16,273,523
27] Chance Warmack, G, 2009-12, $15,491,079
21] Jerry Jeudy, WR, 2017-19, $15,319,140
49] Alex Leatherwood, OL, 2017-20, $14,607,564
53] Rashaan Evans, LB, 2014-17, $13,981,787
83] Bradley Bozeman, OL, 2014-17, $13,818,687
13] Mac Jones, QB, 2018-20, $12,800,940
This is the third of five bonus stories to The Saban 250.
