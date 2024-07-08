The Saban 250, Bonus: The Ultimate All-Saban Team at Alabama
How good was Alabama under Nick Saban? My first All-Saban Team, which included players from his previous coaching stops, was published in 2010. The program developed so quickly that the initial Crimson Tide version was composed in 2012.
From there it basically came down to updates and adding second-team selections, and so on. Consequently, instead of doing position rankings for The Saban 250, it seemed fitting to do a final All-Saban team, and have it go five teams deep.
There are a couple of things that are unique to this version in addition to the quality of unprecedented depth.
- There are 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, and four specialists on each team. No one is listed at more that one spot. The aim was to get the best overall players as close to the top as possible, so the return specialists are at times more reflective of general impact.
- Similarly, the RB/TE slot was an effort to promote the best players . Think of it this way, if someone had to coach the offense and only had 11 slots, would he rather have a second running back or a tight end?
- The WR/RB was basically the best remaining playmaker. However, no more than two running backs were listed on any offense.
- OLB/DB reflects Saban’s defensive approach, which often utilized a fifth defensive back in the nickel package in obvious passing situations. The nod went to the next player in the rankings between linebackers and defensive backs.
There is one place that we went out of order, the fifth-team OLB/DB. Tim Williams was not the next player up, but selected as more of a pass-rushing specialist. There’s also a unique selection at the end in special teams.
1. First Team
QB: Bryce Young, QB, 2020-22
RB: Derrick Henry, RB, 2013-15
RB/TE: Mark Ingram II, RB, 2008-10
WR: DeVonta Smith, WR, 2017-20
WR: Julio Jones, WR, 2008-10
WR/RB: Amari Cooper, WR, 2012-14
T: Andre Smith, T, 2007-08
T: Cam Robinson, T, 2014-16
C: Ryan Kelly, C, 2012-15
G: Barrett Jones, OL, 2009-12
G: Chance Warmack, G, 2009-12
DL: Jonathan Allen, DE, 2013-16
DL: Quinnen Williams, DT, 2017-18
DL: Da'Ron Payne, DT, 2015-17
ILB: C.J. Mosley, LB, 2010-13
ILB: Rolando McClain, LB, 2007-09
OLB: Will Anderson Jr., OLB, 2020-22
OLB/DB: Dallas Turner, OLB, 2021-23
CB: Patrick Surtain II, CB, 2018-220
CB: Marlon Humphrey, CB, 2015-16
S: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, 2015-17
S: Mark Barron, S, 2008-11
K: Will Reichard, K, 2019-23
P: JK Scott, P, 2014-17
RS: Javier Arenas, DB/RS, 2007-09
LS: Thomas Fletcher, LS, 2017-20
2. Second Team
QB: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, 2017-19
RB: Najee Harris, RB, 2017-20
RB/TE: Trent Richardson, RB, 2009-11
WR: Jerry Jeudy, WR, 2017-19
WR: Jaylen Waddle, WR, 2018-20
WR/RB: Calvin Ridley, WR, 2015-17
T: Jonah Williams, T, 2016-18
T: Jedrick Wills Jr., T, 2017-19
C: Landon Dickerson, OL, 2019-20
G: Alex Leatherwood, OL, 2017-20
G: Evan Neal, T, 2019-21
DL: Terrence Cody, DT, 2008-09
DL: A'Shawn Robinson, DT, 2013-15
DL: Marcell Dareus, DT, 2008-10
ILB: Dont'a Hightower, LB, 2008-11
ILB: Reuben Foster, LB, 2013-16
OLB: Courtney Upshaw, LB. 2008-11
OLB/DB: Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, 2009-11
CB: Dee Milliner, CB, 2010-12
CB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, 2021-23
S: Landon Collins, S, 2012-14
S: Rashad Johnson, S, 2007-08
K: Leigh Tiffin, K, 2007-09
P: James Burnip, P, 2021-23*
RS: Jameson Williams, 2021
LS: Cole Mazza, LS, 2013-16
3. Third Team
QB: AJ McCarron, QB, 2010-13
RB: T.J. Yeldon, RB, 2012-14
RB/TE: O.J. Howard, TE, 2013-16
WR: John Metchie III, WR, 2019-21
WR: Henry Ruggs III, WR, 2017-19
WR/RB: Damien Harris, RB, 2015-18
T: DJ Fluker, T, 2010-12
T: Cyrus Kouandjio, T, 2011-13
C: Antoine Caldwell, C, 2007-08
G: Mike Johnson, G, 2007-09
G: JC Latham, OL, 2021-23
DL: Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, 2013-16
DL: Jarran Reed, DT, 2014-15
DL: Raekwon Davis, DL, 2016-19
ILB: Reggie Ragland, LB, 2012-15
ILB: Rashaan Evans, LB, 2014-17
OLB: Ryan Anderson, LB, 2013-16
OLB/DB: Brian Branch, DB, 2020-22
CB: Terrion Arnold, CB, 2021-23
CB: Kareem Jackson, CB, 2007-09
S: Eddie Jackson, DB, 2013-16
S: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S, 2011-13
K: Adam Griffith, K, 2013-16
P: Cody Mandell, P, 2010-13
RS: Josh Jacobs, RB, 2016-18
LS: Carson Tinker, LS, 2010-12
4. Fourth Team
QB: Mac Jones, QB, 2018-20
RB: Glen Coffee, RB, 2005-08
RB/TE: Eddie Lacy, RB, 2010-12
WR: ArDarius Stewart, WR, 2014-16
WR: Jermaine Burton, WR, 2022-23
WR/RB: Marquis Maze, WR, 2008-11
T: Tyler Steen, T, 2022
T: James Carpenter, T, 2009-10
C: Bradley Bozeman, OL, 2014-17
G: Ross Pierschbacher, OL, 2015-18
G: Tyler Booker, G, 2022-23*
DL: Christian Barmore, DT, 2019-20
DL: Phidarian Mathis, DL, 2018-20a
DL: Byron Young, DL, 2019-22
ILB: Christian Harris, LB, 2019-22
ILB: Henry To'oTo'o, ILB, 2021-22
OLB: Anfernee Jennings, LB, 2016-19
OLB/DB: Jordan Battle, DB, 2019-22
CB: Trevon Diggs, CB, 2016-19
CB: Anthony Averett, DB, 2015-17
S: Xavier McKinney, S, 2017-19
S: Ronnie Harrison, S, 2015-17
K: Jeremy Shelley, K, 2010-12
P: P.J. Fitzgerald, P, 2007-09
RS: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, 2022
LS: Kneeland Hibbett, LS, 2021-23*
5. Fifth Team
QB: Jalen Hurts, QB, 2016-18
RB: Brian Robinson Jr., RB, 2017-20
RB/TE: Irv Smith Jr., TE, 2016-18
WR: Kevin Norwood, WR, 2010--13
WR: DJ Hall, WR, 2007
WR: Christion Jones, WR/RS, 2012-15
T: Kadyn Proctor, OL, 2023*
T: Austin Shepherd, OL, 2011-14
C: William Vlachos, C, 2008-11
G: Emil Ekiyor Jr., OL, 2019-22
G: Arie Kouandjio, G, 2012-14
DL: Justin Eboigbe, DE, 2019-23
DL: Josh Chapman, DT, 2008-11
DL: Isaiah Buggs, DT, 2017-18
ILB: Dylan Moses, LB, 2017-20
ILB: Mack Wilson, LB, 2016-18
OLB: Chris Braswell, OLB, 2020-23
OLB/DB: Tim Williams, OLB, 2013-16+
CB: Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, 2019-21
CB: Cyrus Jones, DB/RS, 2012-15
S: Caleb Downs, S, 2023
S: Deionte Thompson, S, 2016-18
K/P: Andy Pappanastos, K, 2016-17
Holder: Greg McElroy, QB, 2008-10 #
RS: Kenyan Drake, RB, 2012-15
LS: Brian Selman, LS, 2007-09
# Years after his career had ended, Greg McElroy had Nick Saban on one of his shows and they joked about whether the former quarterback could still play on the Crimson Tide. They settled on one position, holder.