The Saban 250: The Official Rankings Cheat Sheet
So the Nick Saban 250 has been named, ranking the players who made the biggest impact under the coach at Alabama during the greatest dynasty in college football history. So that's it, we're done right?
Not so fast. For one, here's the entire list, 1-250, with links to each each story and profile. Just click on the number grouping, like 1-5, to jump to those players and stories. But we're also going to take things to the next step, so look for five bonus stories next week.
The first one will be the ultimate All-Saban Team at Alabama. It goes five deep, and will largely, but not completely, be determined by the Saban 250. When all five stories post we'll come back and update this cheat sheet with links:
It's Henry The Great at No. 1
1-5
1] Derrick Henry, RB, 2013-15
2] Bryce Young, QB, 2020-22
3] Mark Ingram II, RB, 2008-10
4] Tua Tagovailoa, QB, 2017-19
5] DeVonta Smith, WR, 2017-20
The Great Debate, Julio Jones vs. DeVonta Smith
6-10
6] Julio Jones, WR, 2008-10
7] Will Anderson Jr., OLB, 2020-22
8] Barrett Jones, OL, 2009-12
9] Jonathan Allen, DE, 2013-16
10] Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, 2015-17
Who had the Better Alabama Career, AJ McCarron or Mac Jones?
11-15
11] AJ McCarron, QB, 2010-13
12] C.J. Mosley, LB, 2010-13
13] Mac Jones, QB, 2018-20
14] Amari Cooper, WR, 2012-14
15] Patrick Surtain II, CB, 2018-20
'When All Of Us Are Freaks, We’re All Good'
16-20
16] Najee Harris, RB, 2017-20
17] Rolando McClain, LB, 2007-09
18] Trent Richardson, RB, 2009-11
19] Quinnen Williams, DT, 2017-18
20] Andre Smith, T, 2007-08
The Crimson Tide's Quarterback Competition for the Ages
21-25
21] Jerry Jeudy, WR, 2017-19
22] Jalen Hurts, QB, 2016-18
23] Dont'a Hightower, LB, 2008-11
24] Mark Barron, S, 2008-11
25] Jaylen Waddle, WR, 2018-20
A Pair of Beasts, Reuben Foster and Landon Collins
26-30
26] Reuben Foster, LB, 2013-16
27] Chance Warmack, G, 2009-12
28] Dallas Turner, OLB, 2021-23
29] Landon Collins, S, 2012-14
30] Da'Ron Payne, DT, 2015-17
Calvin Ridley had Hand in Alabama Becoming WRU
31-35
31] Ryan Kelly, C, 2012-15
32] Calvin Ridley, WR, 2015-17
33] Terrence Cody, DT, 2008-09
34] Cam Robinson, T, 2014-16
35] Javier Arenas, DB/RS, 2007-09
The Debate Between Jonah Williams and Jedrick Wills Jr.
36-40
36] Marlon Humphrey, CB, 2015-16
37] Jonah Williams, T, 2016-18
38] Jameson Williams, 2021
39] Jedrick Wills Jr., T, 2017-19
40] Reggie Ragland, LB, 2012-15
There will Always be Stories About Landon Dickerson
41-45
41] Dee Milliner, CB, 2010-12
42] Landon Dickerson, OL, 2019-20
43] A'Shawn Robinson, DT, 2013-15
44] D.J. Fluker, T, 2010-12
45] Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, 2021-23
Top 50 Begins With A True Alabama Legend, Rashad Johnson
46-50
46] Marcell Dareus, DT, 2008-10
47] Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, 2009-11
48] Courtney Upshaw, LB. 2008-11
49] Alex Leatherwood, OL, 2017-20
50] Rashad Johnson, S, 2007-08
O.J. Howard was Mr. Clutch in CFP Title Games
51-60
51] Evan Neal, T, 2019-21
52] Terrion Arnold, CB, 2021-23
53] Rashaan Evans, LB, 2014-17
54] John Metchie III, WR, 2019-21
55] Eddie Jackson, DB, 2013-16
56] Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S, 2011-13
57] Christian Harris, LB, 2019-22
58] Henry Ruggs III, WR, 2017-19
59] O.J. Howard, TE, 2013-16
60] Will Reichard, K, 2019-23
The Move that Helped Make Trevon Diggs an All-Pro
61-70
61] Brian Branch, DB, 2020-22
62] Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, 2013-16
63] Antoine Caldwell, C, 2007-08
64] Jarran Reed, DT, 2014-15
65] Xavier McKinney, S, 2017-19
66] Kareem Jackson, CB, 2007-09
67] Cyrus Kouandjio, T, 2011-13
68] Trevon Diggs, CB, 2016-19
69] Mike Johnson, G, 2007-09
70] T.J. Yeldon, RB, 2012-14
Two Key Leaders, Damien Harris and Greg McElroy
71-80
71] JC Latham, OL, 2021-23
72] Ryan Anderson, LB, 2013-16
73] Greg McElroy, QB, 2008-10
74] Damien Harris, RB, 2015-18
75] JK Scott, P, 2014-17
76] Eddie Lacy, RB, 2010-12
77] Jalen Milroe, QB, 2021-23 *
78] Ross Pierschbacher, OL, 2015-18
79] Jordan Battle, DB, 2019-22
80] Raekwon Davis, DL, 2016-19
The Once Forgotten Player, Josh Jacobs
81-90
81] Ronnie Harrison, S, 2015-17
82] Christian Barmore, DT, 2019-20
83] Bradley Bozeman, OL, 2014-17
84] Anfernee Jennings, LB, 2016-19
85] Glen Coffee, RB, 2005-08
86] James Carpenter, T, 2009-10
87] Brian Robinson Jr., RB, 2017-20
88] Caleb Downs, S, 2023
89] Josh Jacobs, RB, 2016-18
90] Blake Sims, QB, 2011-14
Jahmyr Gibbs or Henry To'oTo'o, Which Transfer Do You Have?
91-100
91] Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, 2022
92] Henry To'oTo'o, ILB, 2021-22
93] Dylan Moses, LB, 2017-20
94] Phidarian Mathis, DL, 2018-20
95] Kenyan Drake, RB, 2012-15
96] Irv Smith Jr., TE, 2016-18
97] Mack Wilson, LB, 2016-18
98] ArDarius Stewart, WR, 2014-16
99] Byron Young, DL, 2019-22
100] Chris Braswell, OLB, 2020-23
A Bo, a Boss, and Title-Winning Quarterback
101-110
101] Bo Scarbrough, RB, 2015-17
102] Terrell Lewis, LB, 2016-19
103] Justin Eboigbe, DE, 2019-23
104] Christian Miller, LB, 2015-18
105] Josh Chapman, DT, 2008-11
106] Jake Coker, QB, 2014-15
107] Tim Williams, LB, 2013-16
108] Isaiah Buggs, DT, 2017-18
109] William Vlachos, C, 2008-11
110] Jermaine Burton, WR, 2022-23
The Crimson Tide Player Known as 'Nudie'
111-120
111] Cyrus Jones, DB/RS, 2012-15
112] Tyler Booker, G, 2022-23*
113] Marquis Maze, WR, 2008-11
114] Anthony Averett, DB, 2015-17
115] Jalston Fowler, FB, 2011-14
116] Kevin Norwood, WR, 2010--1
117] Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, 2019-21
118] Ed Stinson, DE, 2011-13
119] Tyler Steen, T, 2022
120] Deionte Thompson, S, 2016-18
The Most Unique Crimson Tide Player on This Side of the World
121-130
121] Jesse Williams, DTL, 2011-12
122] DeQuan Menzie, DB, 2010-11
123] Jase McClellan, RB, 2020-23
124] John Parker Wilson, QB, 2007-08
125] Wallace Gilberry, DL, 2007
126] Cameron Latu, TE, 2019-22
127] Da'Shawn Hand, DE, 2014-17
128] Emil Ekiyor Jr., OL, 2019-22
129] DJ Hall, WR, 2007
130] Kadyn Proctor, OL, 2023*
Alabama's had its Share of Unsung Heroes too
131-140
131] Christion Jones, WR/RS, 2012-15
132] Malachi Moore, S, 2020-23*
133] Eryk Anders, OLB, 2007-09
134] Leigh Tiffin, K, 2007-09
135] Arie Kouandjio, G, 2012-14
136] Vinnie Sunseri, S, 2011-13
137] Trey DePriest, LB, 2011-14
138] Michael Williams, TE, 2009-12
139] DeAndrew White, WR, 2012-14
140] Quinton Dial, DE, 2011-12
Not All Careers Went as Expected
141-150
141] Nico Johnson, LB, 2009-12
142] Ja'Corey Brooks, WR, 2021-23
143] Damion Square, DL, 2009-12
144] Darius Hanks, WR, 2008-2011
145] Deonte Brown, G, 2017-20
146] Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, 2014-17
147] Simeon Castille, CB, 2007
148] Deontae Lawson, ILB, 2022-23
149] Tim Smith, 2020-23*
150] Austin Shepherd, OL, 2011-14
Walk-on Favorite Levi Wallace
151-175
151] Levi Wallace, CB, 2016-17
152] Xzavier Dickson, OLB, 2011-14
153] Josh Jobe, CB, 2018-21
154] Adrian Hubbard, OLB, 2011-13
155] Tony Brown, DB, 2104-17
156] Christopher Allen, OLB, 2017-20
157] Brandon Deaderick, 2007-09
158] Brad Smelley, TE, 2008-11
159] Jeoffrey Pagan, DE, 2011-13
160] Slade Bolden, WR, 2019-21
161] Roydell Williams, RB, 2020-2023
162] Robert Lester, S, 2009-12
163] Anthony Steen, OL, 2010-13
164] Hale Hentges, TE, 2015-18
165] Matt Caddell, WR, 2007
166] Ezekial Knight, OLB, 2007-08
167] DeMarcco Hellams, DB, 2019-22
168] Bobby Greenwood, DE, 2007-08
169] Drew Davis, T, 2008-09
170] Geno Matias-Smith, DB, 2012-15
171] Colin Peek, TE, 2009
172] Jaheim Oatis, DL, 2022-23*
173] Isaiah Bond, WR, 2023
174] Lester Cotton Sr., 2015-18
175] Thomas Fletcher, LS, 2017-20
The Countdown Begins at No. 200
175-200
176] Nick Perry, S, 2010-14
177] DJ Dale, DL, 2019-22
178] Miller Forristall, TE, 2016-20
179] Javion Cohen, 2021-22
180] Lorenzo Washington, DL, 2007-09K
181] Adam Griffith, K, 2013-16
182] Nick Walker, TE, 2005-08
183] James Burnip, P, 2021-23*
184] Terry Grant 2007, RB, 2007-09
185] Kobe Prentice, WR, 2022-23*
186] Marquis Johnson, DB, 2007-09
187] Mike McCoy, WR, 2007-09
188] Preston Dial, TE, 2007-10
189] Cody Mandell, P, 2010-13
190] Roy Upchurch, RB, 2007-09
191] Jaylen Key, DB, 2023
192] Dominick Jackson, OL, 2014-15
193] Shane Lee, ILB, 2019-21
194] Alphonse Taylor, G, 2013-16
195] Travis McCall, TE, 2007-08
196] Justin Woodall, FS, 2006-09
197] Leon Brown, OL, 2013-14
198] Keith Brown, WR, 2007
199] P.J. Fitzgerald, P, 2007-09
200] Tim Keenan III, DT, 2022-23*
20 Offensive Players to Remember
201-250/Series Introduction
Justin Britt, G, 2007
Marlon Davis, G, 2007-08
Darrian Dalcourt, OL, 2019-23
Gehrig Dieter, WR, 2016
CJ Dippre, TE, 2023*
Robert Foster, WR, 2014-17
Brandon Gibson, WR, 2009-11
Baron Huber, FB, 2007-09
Korren Kirven, OL, 2013-16
Kendrick Law, WR, 2022-23*
Seth McLaughlin, C, 2020-2023
Alfred McCullough, 2009-11
Jam Miller, RB, 2022-23*
Richard Mullaney, WR, 2015
Amari Niblack, TE, 2022-23
Chris Owens, OL, 2017-21
Jaeden Roberts, G, 2022-23*
Cam Sims, WR, 2014-17
Brian Vogler, TE, 2011-14
Matt Womack, OL, 2016-19
20 Defensive Players to Remember
201-250 Defense
Jihaad Campbell, LB, 2022-23*
Marcus Carter, S, 2007
Shyheim Carter, 2016-19
Denzel Devall, OLB, 2012-15
Jerrell Harris, LB, 2008, 2010-11
Dillon Lee, LB, 2012-15
Will Lowery, S, 2010-11
Trezmen Marshall, LB, 2023
Jared Mayden, S, 2016-19
Jaylen Moody, LB, 2018-2022
Jamey Mosley, OLB, 2016-18
Darren Mustin, ILB, 2007
Eli Ricks, CB, 2022
Cory Reamer, OLB, 2007-09
Ali Sharrief, DB, 2007-09
Saivion Smith, DB, 2018
Chavis Williams, LB, 2007-10
Jarrick Williams, S, 2010-14
Daniel Wright, S, 2017-20
10 Special Teams Players to Remember
201-250 Special Teams
Joseph Bulovas, K, 2018-19
Cade Foster, K, 2010-13
Kneeland Hibbett, LS, 2021-23*
Cole Mazza, LS, 2013-16
Andy Pappanastos, K, 2016-17
Ty Perine, P, 2019
Chris Rogers, DB, 2007-09
Brian Selman, LS, 2007-09
Jeremy Shelley, K, 2010-12
Carson Tinker, LS, 2010-12
