The Saban 250: The Official Rankings Cheat Sheet

BamaCentral marks the end of the Nick Saban coaching era with the definitive rankings of his top 250 players with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Christopher Walsh

Jan 7, 2010; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban holds up the Coaches Trophy as running back Mark Ingram (right) looks on after defeating the Texas Longhorns 37-21 in the 2010 BCS national championship game at the Rose Bowl.
Jan 7, 2010; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban holds up the Coaches Trophy as running back Mark Ingram (right) looks on after defeating the Texas Longhorns 37-21 in the 2010 BCS national championship game at the Rose Bowl. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
So the Nick Saban 250 has been named, ranking the players who made the biggest impact under the coach at Alabama during the greatest dynasty in college football history. So that's it, we're done right?

Not so fast. For one, here's the entire list, 1-250, with links to each each story and profile. Just click on the number grouping, like 1-5, to jump to those players and stories. But we're also going to take things to the next step, so look for five bonus stories next week.

The first one will be the ultimate All-Saban Team at Alabama. It goes five deep, and will largely, but not completely, be determined by the Saban 250. When all five stories post we'll come back and update this cheat sheet with links:

It's Henry The Great at No. 1

1-5
1] Derrick Henry, RB, 2013-15
2] Bryce Young, QB, 2020-22
3] Mark Ingram II, RB, 2008-10
4] Tua Tagovailoa, QB, 2017-19
5] DeVonta Smith, WR, 2017-20

The Great Debate, Julio Jones vs. DeVonta Smith

6-10
6] Julio Jones, WR, 2008-10
7] Will Anderson Jr., OLB, 2020-22
8] Barrett Jones, OL, 2009-12
9] Jonathan Allen, DE, 2013-16
10] Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, 2015-17

Who had the Better Alabama Career, AJ McCarron or Mac Jones?

11-15
11] AJ McCarron, QB, 2010-13
12] C.J. Mosley, LB, 2010-13
13] Mac Jones, QB, 2018-20
14] Amari Cooper, WR, 2012-14
15] Patrick Surtain II, CB, 2018-20

'When All Of Us Are Freaks, We’re All Good'

16-20
16] Najee Harris, RB, 2017-20
17] Rolando McClain, LB, 2007-09
18] Trent Richardson, RB, 2009-11
19] Quinnen Williams, DT, 2017-18
20] Andre Smith, T, 2007-08

The Crimson Tide's Quarterback Competition for the Ages

21-25
21] Jerry Jeudy, WR, 2017-19
22] Jalen Hurts, QB, 2016-18
23] Dont'a Hightower, LB, 2008-11
24] Mark Barron, S, 2008-11
25] Jaylen Waddle, WR, 2018-20

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban on the cover of Sports Illustrated
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban on the cover of Sports Illustrated /

A Pair of Beasts, Reuben Foster and Landon Collins

26-30
26] Reuben Foster, LB, 2013-16
27] Chance Warmack, G, 2009-12
28] Dallas Turner, OLB, 2021-23
29] Landon Collins, S, 2012-14
30] Da'Ron Payne, DT, 2015-17

Calvin Ridley had Hand in Alabama Becoming WRU

31-35
31] Ryan Kelly, C, 2012-15
32] Calvin Ridley, WR, 2015-17
33] Terrence Cody, DT, 2008-09
34] Cam Robinson, T, 2014-16
35] Javier Arenas, DB/RS, 2007-09

The Debate Between Jonah Williams and Jedrick Wills Jr.

36-40
36] Marlon Humphrey, CB, 2015-16
37] Jonah Williams, T, 2016-18
38] Jameson Williams, 2021
39] Jedrick Wills Jr., T, 2017-19
40] Reggie Ragland, LB, 2012-15

There will Always be Stories About Landon Dickerson

41-45
41] Dee Milliner, CB, 2010-12
42] Landon Dickerson, OL, 2019-20
43] A'Shawn Robinson, DT, 2013-15
44] D.J. Fluker, T, 2010-12
45] Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, 2021-23

Top 50 Begins With A True Alabama Legend, Rashad Johnson

46-50
46] Marcell Dareus, DT, 2008-10
47] Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, 2009-11
48] Courtney Upshaw, LB. 2008-11
49] Alex Leatherwood, OL, 2017-20
50] Rashad Johnson, S, 2007-08

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the cover of Sports Illustrated
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the cover of Sports Illustrated /

O.J. Howard was Mr. Clutch in CFP Title Games

51-60
51] Evan Neal, T, 2019-21
52] Terrion Arnold, CB, 2021-23
53] Rashaan Evans, LB, 2014-17
54] John Metchie III, WR, 2019-21
55] Eddie Jackson, DB, 2013-16
56] Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S, 2011-13
57] Christian Harris, LB, 2019-22
58] Henry Ruggs III, WR, 2017-19
59] O.J. Howard, TE, 2013-16
60] Will Reichard, K, 2019-23

The Move that Helped Make Trevon Diggs an All-Pro

61-70
61] Brian Branch, DB, 2020-22
62] Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, 2013-16
63] Antoine Caldwell, C, 2007-08
64] Jarran Reed, DT, 2014-15
65] Xavier McKinney, S, 2017-19
66] Kareem Jackson, CB, 2007-09
67] Cyrus Kouandjio, T, 2011-13
68] Trevon Diggs, CB, 2016-19
69] Mike Johnson, G, 2007-09
70] T.J. Yeldon, RB, 2012-14

Two Key Leaders, Damien Harris and Greg McElroy

71-80
71] JC Latham, OL, 2021-23
72] Ryan Anderson, LB, 2013-16
73] Greg McElroy, QB, 2008-10
74] Damien Harris, RB, 2015-18
75] JK Scott, P, 2014-17
76] Eddie Lacy, RB, 2010-12
77] Jalen Milroe, QB, 2021-23 *
78] Ross Pierschbacher, OL, 2015-18
79] Jordan Battle, DB, 2019-22
80] Raekwon Davis, DL, 2016-19

The Once Forgotten Player, Josh Jacobs

81-90
81] Ronnie Harrison, S, 2015-17
82] Christian Barmore, DT, 2019-20
83] Bradley Bozeman, OL, 2014-17
84] Anfernee Jennings, LB, 2016-19
85] Glen Coffee, RB, 2005-08
86] James Carpenter, T, 2009-10
87] Brian Robinson Jr., RB, 2017-20
88] Caleb Downs, S, 2023
89] Josh Jacobs, RB, 2016-18
90] Blake Sims, QB, 2011-14

Jahmyr Gibbs or Henry To'oTo'o, Which Transfer Do You Have?

91-100
91] Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, 2022
92] Henry To'oTo'o, ILB, 2021-22
93] Dylan Moses, LB, 2017-20
94] Phidarian Mathis, DL, 2018-20
95] Kenyan Drake, RB, 2012-15
96] Irv Smith Jr., TE, 2016-18
97] Mack Wilson, LB, 2016-18
98] ArDarius Stewart, WR, 2014-16
99] Byron Young, DL, 2019-22
100] Chris Braswell, OLB, 2020-23

Alabama Crimson Tide players Eddie Lacy and Cyrus Kouandjio on the cover of Sports Illustrated
Alabama Crimson Tide players Eddie Lacy and Cyrus Kouandjio on the cover of Sports Illustrated /

A Bo, a Boss, and Title-Winning Quarterback

101-110
101] Bo Scarbrough, RB, 2015-17
102] Terrell Lewis, LB, 2016-19
103] Justin Eboigbe, DE, 2019-23
104] Christian Miller, LB, 2015-18
105] Josh Chapman, DT, 2008-11
106] Jake Coker, QB, 2014-15
107] Tim Williams, LB, 2013-16
108] Isaiah Buggs, DT, 2017-18
109] William Vlachos, C, 2008-11
110] Jermaine Burton, WR, 2022-23

The Crimson Tide Player Known as 'Nudie'

111-120
111] Cyrus Jones, DB/RS, 2012-15
112] Tyler Booker, G, 2022-23*
113] Marquis Maze, WR, 2008-11
114] Anthony Averett, DB, 2015-17
115] Jalston Fowler, FB, 2011-14
116] Kevin Norwood, WR, 2010--1
117] Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, 2019-21
118] Ed Stinson, DE, 2011-13
119] Tyler Steen, T, 2022
120] Deionte Thompson, S, 2016-18

The Most Unique Crimson Tide Player on This Side of the World

121-130
121] Jesse Williams, DTL, 2011-12
122] DeQuan Menzie, DB, 2010-11
123] Jase McClellan, RB, 2020-23
124] John Parker Wilson, QB, 2007-08
125] Wallace Gilberry, DL, 2007
126] Cameron Latu, TE, 2019-22
127] Da'Shawn Hand, DE, 2014-17
128] Emil Ekiyor Jr., OL, 2019-22
129] DJ Hall, WR, 2007
130] Kadyn Proctor, OL, 2023*

Alabama's had its Share of Unsung Heroes too

131-140
131] Christion Jones, WR/RS, 2012-15
132] Malachi Moore, S, 2020-23*
133] Eryk Anders, OLB, 2007-09
134] Leigh Tiffin, K, 2007-09
135] Arie Kouandjio, G, 2012-14
136] Vinnie Sunseri, S, 2011-13
137] Trey DePriest, LB, 2011-14
138] Michael Williams, TE, 2009-12
139] DeAndrew White, WR, 2012-14
140] Quinton Dial, DE, 2011-12

Not All Careers Went as Expected

141-150
141] Nico Johnson, LB, 2009-12
142] Ja'Corey Brooks, WR, 2021-23
143] Damion Square, DL, 2009-12
144] Darius Hanks, WR, 2008-2011
145] Deonte Brown, G, 2017-20
146] Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, 2014-17
147] Simeon Castille, CB, 2007
148] Deontae Lawson, ILB, 2022-23
149] Tim Smith, 2020-23*
150] Austin Shepherd, OL, 2011-14

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on the cover of Sports Illustrated's 2009 SEC college football preview
Alabama head coach Nick Saban on the cover of Sports Illustrated's 2009 SEC college football preview /

Walk-on Favorite Levi Wallace

151-175
151] Levi Wallace, CB, 2016-17
152] Xzavier Dickson, OLB, 2011-14
153] Josh Jobe, CB, 2018-21
154] Adrian Hubbard, OLB, 2011-13
155] Tony Brown, DB, 2104-17
156] Christopher Allen, OLB, 2017-20
157] Brandon Deaderick, 2007-09
158] Brad Smelley, TE, 2008-11
159] Jeoffrey Pagan, DE, 2011-13
160] Slade Bolden, WR, 2019-21
161] Roydell Williams, RB, 2020-2023
162] Robert Lester, S, 2009-12
163] Anthony Steen, OL, 2010-13
164] Hale Hentges, TE, 2015-18
165] Matt Caddell, WR, 2007
166] Ezekial Knight, OLB, 2007-08
167] DeMarcco Hellams, DB, 2019-22
168] Bobby Greenwood, DE, 2007-08
169] Drew Davis, T, 2008-09
170] Geno Matias-Smith, DB, 2012-15
171] Colin Peek, TE, 2009
172] Jaheim Oatis, DL, 2022-23*
173] Isaiah Bond, WR, 2023
174] Lester Cotton Sr., 2015-18
175] Thomas Fletcher, LS, 2017-20

The Countdown Begins at No. 200

175-200
176] Nick Perry, S, 2010-14
177] DJ Dale, DL, 2019-22
178] Miller Forristall, TE, 2016-20
179] Javion Cohen, 2021-22
180] Lorenzo Washington, DL, 2007-09K
181] Adam Griffith, K, 2013-16
182] Nick Walker, TE, 2005-08
183] James Burnip, P, 2021-23*
184] Terry Grant 2007, RB, 2007-09
185] Kobe Prentice, WR, 2022-23*
186] Marquis Johnson, DB, 2007-09
187] Mike McCoy, WR, 2007-09
188] Preston Dial, TE, 2007-10
189] Cody Mandell, P, 2010-13
190] Roy Upchurch, RB, 2007-09
191] Jaylen Key, DB, 2023
192] Dominick Jackson, OL, 2014-15
193] Shane Lee, ILB, 2019-21  
194] Alphonse Taylor, G, 2013-16
195] Travis McCall, TE, 2007-08
196] Justin Woodall, FS, 2006-09
197] Leon Brown, OL, 2013-14
198] Keith Brown, WR, 2007
199] P.J. Fitzgerald, P, 2007-09
200] Tim Keenan III, DT, 2022-23*

20 Offensive Players to Remember

201-250/Series Introduction
Justin Britt, G, 2007
Marlon Davis, G, 2007-08
Darrian Dalcourt, OL, 2019-23
Gehrig Dieter, WR, 2016
CJ Dippre, TE, 2023*
Robert Foster, WR, 2014-17
Brandon Gibson, WR, 2009-11
Baron Huber, FB, 2007-09
Korren Kirven, OL, 2013-16
Kendrick Law, WR, 2022-23*
Seth McLaughlin, C, 2020-2023
Alfred McCullough, 2009-11
Jam Miller, RB, 2022-23*
Richard Mullaney, WR, 2015
Amari Niblack, TE, 2022-23
Chris Owens, OL, 2017-21
Jaeden Roberts, G, 2022-23*
Cam Sims, WR, 2014-17
Brian Vogler, TE, 2011-14
Matt Womack, OL, 2016-19

20 Defensive Players to Remember

201-250 Defense
Jihaad Campbell, LB, 2022-23*
Marcus Carter, S, 2007
Shyheim Carter, 2016-19
Denzel Devall, OLB, 2012-15
Jerrell Harris, LB, 2008, 2010-11
Dillon Lee, LB, 2012-15
Will Lowery, S, 2010-11
Trezmen Marshall, LB, 2023
Jared Mayden, S, 2016-19
Jaylen Moody, LB, 2018-2022
Jamey Mosley, OLB, 2016-18
Darren Mustin, ILB, 2007
Eli Ricks, CB, 2022
Cory Reamer, OLB, 2007-09
Ali Sharrief, DB, 2007-09
Saivion Smith, DB, 2018
Chavis Williams, LB, 2007-10
Jarrick Williams, S, 2010-14
Daniel Wright, S, 2017-20

10 Special Teams Players to Remember

201-250 Special Teams
Joseph Bulovas, K, 2018-19
Cade Foster, K, 2010-13
Kneeland Hibbett, LS, 2021-23*
Cole Mazza, LS, 2013-16
Andy Pappanastos, K, 2016-17
Ty Perine, P, 2019
Chris Rogers, DB, 2007-09
Brian Selman, LS, 2007-09
Jeremy Shelley, K, 2010-12
Carson Tinker, LS, 2010-12

Christopher Walsh

CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of BamaCentral, which first published in 2018. He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004, and is the author of 26 books including Decade of Dominance, 100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die, Nick Saban vs. College Football, and Bama Dynasty: The Crimson Tide's Road to College Football Immortality. He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

