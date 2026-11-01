How to Watch No. 9 Alabama at No. 15 LSU Football

The season hangs in the balance for two teams on Saturday night in Death Valley.

Alabama and LSU both enter the matchup with two losses, on the brink of effectively being eliminated from College Football Playoff contention. Both teams are coming off a bye week and will have had two weeks to prepare for the contest.

This year's game holds some extra "juice" beyond just what hangs in the balance on the field. It's the first time Lane Kiffin will face the Crimson Tide as the Tigers' head coach. This year's game will also be the final annual meeting between the two schools, as the SEC did not select the rivalry as one of each team's three protected games.

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's matchup between Alabama and LSU:

How to Watch: Alabama at LSU

Who: No. 9 Alabama (6-2, 4-2 SEC) at No. 15 Louisiana State (6-2, 3-2 SEC)

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.

TV: ABC (Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the call)

SiriusXM: 84 (Home), 82 (Away)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

Series history: Alabama leads 58-27-5

Last meeting: LSU's season had fallen apart by the time the matchup rolled around last year. Alabama beat the Tigers 20-9 in Tuscaloosa in the first game of the post-Brian Kelly era.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide is coming off its bye week. Before that came a 31-20 win over Texas A&M that snapped the team's two-game losing streak. Keelon Russell cleared 300 yards behind Rico Scott's career-high 156-yard day and Fatutoa Henry's two fourth-quarter sacks sparked defensive dominance late to shut the door on the Aggies.

Last time out, LSU: The Tigers are also coming off a bye week. Their last game was a 38-17 thrashing of an Auburn team that was fresh off an upset over No. 2 Georgia. Quarterback Sam Leavitt threw for 388 yards and three touchdowns and added a fourth on the ground as the Lane Kiffin offense looked the most polished it had all year. Receiver Jackson Harris recorded 178 yards, and the defensive front carved up Auburn's offensive line en route to seven sacks.

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