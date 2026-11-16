Why Ryan Grubb Was 'Pissed Off' After Failed Third-Down Direct Snap

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ryan Grubb wasn't happy.

Ryan Coleman-Williams had just been tackled short of the marker on a third-and-one direct snap that Alabama had drawn up for its star receiver in the second quarter against Vanderbilt. It's a play that remains a hot topic of discussion two days after the Crimson Tide's 21-6 win over the Commodores.

"It sucked," Grubb said. "Looked stupid."

The point of contention for Grubb is not the play call, but rather the execution from Alabama's offensive line.

"Should have been outside zone blocking Jayvin (James), and I think it was Michael (Carroll), our right guard, who still should have zoned up," Grubb said. "They double-teamed, left the defensive end. Kaleb (Edwards) was supposed to block the overhang. The fake reverse leaves the corner for Ryan, and that was it. And we didn't do that. We blocked duo. Yeah, we just didn't execute in that moment."

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It's easy to understand the thought process of putting the ball into the hands of such a dynamic player, and Grubb stands by the fact that it should have worked.

"Could have crammed it in there for a yard, certainly," Grubb said. "Yeah, I was pissed off, and it was just bad. You know, I was looking for a big hit there with Ryan, and I don't think there's any prayer that that kid tackles him out on the perimeter."

Alabama's offense looked lifeless up until the final drive of the first half in Nashville. While it ultimately found its groove to the tune of three consecutive touchdown drives, that failed third down serves as the defining moment of the game from a unit that Grubb himself said has "got to do better."

With FCS Chattanooga on deck, there's still plenty of time to hone in the execution before the Iron Bowl and postseason.

"We've just got to find ways to get the execution down for the guys and find out what is the confusing part of the play, and get those plays out," Grubb said. "There are some accountability pieces, too, to be quite honest with you, that we have got to get through to the guys that we can't make these errors and just be okay with it, you know."

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