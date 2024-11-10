Bama Central

How to Watch: No. 9 Alabama Football vs. Mercer

Everything you need to know, including TV and radio information, about the Crimson Tide's penultimate home matchup against the Mercer Bears.

Nov 18, 2017; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) carries the ball against Mercer Bears defensive backs Brandon Gurley (29) and Malique Fleming (5) during the third quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama football will be back in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time in three weeks after a huge road win at LSU. The Crimson Tide is set to face the lone FCS team on its schedule this Saturday with the Mercer Bears coming to Tuscaloosa.

This is Alabama's only game this season that will not air on a traditional television network. It is streaming only on either ESPN+ or SEC Network+.

Here's what you need to know for Saturday's matchup:

How to Watch: No. 9 Alabama vs. Mercer

Who:Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC) vs. Mercer (9-1, 6-1 Southern)

When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 1 p.m.

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: ESPN+/SEC Network+

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts).

Series: Alabama leads, 4-0

Last meeting: The Crimson Tide and Bears last played on Sept. 11, 2021, and the Crimson Tide easily rolled to a 48-14 victory. Bryce Young had three touchdown passes, and Brian Robinson Jr. ran in a touchdown as well.

Last time out, Alabama: Alabama put together its most complete performance of the season in a dominating 42-13 victory at LSU. For the second straight season, Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe ran for four touchdowns against the Tigers. Alabama's defense forced three turnovers and kept LSU out of the end zone until the final 11 seconds of the fourth quarter when the game was already well out of reach.

Last time out, Mercer: The Bears shut out VMI, 34-0. Whitt Newbauer threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns.

