How to Watch the Club World Cup Today on TV and Around the World
FIFA’s new-look Club World Cup has been exciting soccer fans across the world for months and Saturday sees the 32-team tournament finally get underway.
63 matches will be staged across the United States over the course of a month, with all six continental federations sending representatives. Europe’s elite are expected to go furthest but there are likely to be a number of surprise packages travelling from elsewhere.
Saturday’s tournament opener is sure to get pulses racing as it kicks off a summer festival of club soccer and here’s how you can tune into the action.
Club World Cup Schedule: Saturday, June 14
There is only one match on the opening day of the tournament but it promises to thrill. The entertaining if inconsistent Inter Miami welcome Egyptian champions Al Ahly to Florida, where sparks are likely to fly.
Lionel Messi and Co. will be eager to wow audiences from the off and eyeballs will swiftly be drawn to the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. Al Ahly are not to be underestimated, however, having won four of the last six CAF Champions League titles.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Venue
8 p.m. ET/3 P.M. PT
Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami
Hard Rock Stadium, Florida
How to Watch Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TBS USA, Watch TBS, TUDN USA, Univision
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
DAZN, tabii
United States
DAZN UK, Channel 5
Argentina
DAZN, DGO, directvsports.com, Disney+ Premium Argentina, mitelefe, Telefe Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia
DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now
Brazil
DAZN Brasil, Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV, Vivo Play, SporTV
Caribbean
Rush Sports, DSports
China
Migu
Egypt
DAZN, tabii, ON Time Sports, MBC Masr 2, MBC Action
France
DAZN France, myCANAL, tabii, DAZN1 France
Germany
DAZN Germany, tabii
India
DAZN, tabii
Italy
DAZN Italia, tabii, Italia 1, Mediaset Infinity
Japan
DAZN Japan
Netherlands
DAZN, tabii
Portugal
DAZN Portugal, tabii
South Korea
Coupang Play
Spain
DAZN Spain, tabii, TeleCinco Espana, Mitele Plus
Sub-Saharan Africa
Azam TV, GOtv, StarTimes Sports, Showmax, SuperSport
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article.