How to Watch the Club World Cup Today on TV and Around the World

Saturday marks the beginning of the revamped 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the first of 63 matches at the tournament.

Ewan Ross-Murray

The Club World Cup officially kicks off today.
The Club World Cup officially kicks off today. / IMAGO/Sportimage

FIFA’s new-look Club World Cup has been exciting soccer fans across the world for months and Saturday sees the 32-team tournament finally get underway.

63 matches will be staged across the United States over the course of a month, with all six continental federations sending representatives. Europe’s elite are expected to go furthest but there are likely to be a number of surprise packages travelling from elsewhere.

Saturday’s tournament opener is sure to get pulses racing as it kicks off a summer festival of club soccer and here’s how you can tune into the action.

Club World Cup Schedule: Saturday, June 14

Tadeo Allende and Jordi Alba
Inter Miami are first up in the Club World Cup. / Getty Images/Erin Chang/ISI Photos

There is only one match on the opening day of the tournament but it promises to thrill. The entertaining if inconsistent Inter Miami welcome Egyptian champions Al Ahly to Florida, where sparks are likely to fly.

Lionel Messi and Co. will be eager to wow audiences from the off and eyeballs will swiftly be drawn to the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. Al Ahly are not to be underestimated, however, having won four of the last six CAF Champions League titles.

Kick-Off Time

Fixture

Venue

8 p.m. ET/3 P.M. PT

Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami

Hard Rock Stadium, Florida

How to Watch Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami on TV

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TBS USA, Watch TBS, TUDN USA, Univision

Canada

DAZN Canada

Mexico

DAZN, tabii

United States

DAZN UK, Channel 5

Argentina

DAZN, DGO, directvsports.com, Disney+ Premium Argentina, mitelefe, Telefe Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia

DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now

Brazil

DAZN Brasil, Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV, Vivo Play, SporTV

Caribbean

Rush Sports, DSports

China

Migu

Egypt

DAZN, tabii, ON Time Sports, MBC Masr 2, MBC Action

France

DAZN France, myCANAL, tabii, DAZN1 France

Germany

DAZN Germany, tabii

India

DAZN, tabii

Italy

DAZN Italia, tabii, Italia 1, Mediaset Infinity

Japan

DAZN Japan

Netherlands

DAZN, tabii

Portugal

DAZN Portugal, tabii

South Korea

Coupang Play

Spain

DAZN Spain, tabii, TeleCinco Espana, Mitele Plus

Sub-Saharan Africa

Azam TV, GOtv, StarTimes Sports, Showmax, SuperSport

