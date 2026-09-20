Where Alabama Ranks in Polls After Beating Florida State

Alabama entered its "revenge game" against Florida State ranked No. 10 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

After a slow start that found the team in a 21-6 first-half deficit, Keelon Russell came alive, throwing for 320 yards and three touchdowns. The Crimson Tide at one point scored touchdowns on five straight drives en route to a 50-36 win over the Seminoles.

The victory, coupled with losses by LSU and Texas A&M, moved the Crimson Tide up to No. 8 in the Coaches Poll.

Coaches Poll – Week 3

Rank Team Record Points First Place Votes 1. Texas 3-0 1807 46 2. Georgia 3-0 1742 16 3. Notre Dame 3-0 1636 2 4. Indiana 3-0 1613 9 5. Miami 3-0 1552 1 6. Ole Miss 3-0 1501 0 7. Ohio State 2-1 1473 0 8. Alabama 3-0 1309 0 9. BYU 3-0 1089 0 10. Texas Tech 3-0 1079 0 11. LSU 2-1 1067 0 12. USC 4-0 1057 0 13. Tennessee 3-0 883 0 14. Penn State 3-0 814 0 15. Utah 3-0 743 0 16. Oregon 2-1 594 0 17. Iowa 3-0 580 0 18. Michigan 3-0 545 0 19. Louisville 2-1 519 0 20. Texas A&M 2-1 447 0 21. Missouri 3-0 382 0 22. Florida 3-0 370 0 23. Washington 3-0 251 0 24. Oklahoma 2-1 213 0 25. SMU 2-1 162 0

Schools Dropped Out: No. 23 Houston; No. 25 Virginia

Others Receiving Votes: Houston 116; Mississippi State 114; Duke 70; West Virginia 55; Kentucky 54; Oklahoma State 36; Pittsburgh 35; Virginia Tech 30; Vanderbilt 29; Boise State 29; Tulsa 20; UCLA 18; Kansas State 18; Western Michigan 17; Nebraska 11; North Dakota State 8; Northwestern 4; Clemson 3; Massachusetts 2; James Madison 2; Arizona

The Crimson Tide now moves back into SEC play, hosting South Carolina next Saturday. This will be the third straight year the two teams have faced off, with Alabama winning each of the last two games by just one score.

The Shane Beamer-coached Gamecocks, led by quarterback LaNorris Sellers, receiver Nyck Harbor, and edge rusher Dylan Stewart, lost 41-34 to Mississippi State on Saturday.

Alabama's 2026 Season in the Polls

Preseason: No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (East Carolina Win): No. 12 in AP Top 25, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Kentucky Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll

Check Out What Kalen DeBoer Said After Beating Florida State!

And watch quarterback Keelon Russell's press conference following his dominant performance!

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