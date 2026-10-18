How to Watch Texas A&M at No. 13 Alabama Football

Before the season started, this Saturday's matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M was supposed to be one of the best of the colelge football season. Both teams were coming off College Football Playoff appearances and had rosters stacked with talent.

Now, the two programs are both desperately in needs of win to try to turn the season around. No. 13 Alabama has dropped back-to-back games after losing 26-10 to Tennessee over the weekend in game where both lines were overmatched. The Aggies are coming off a victory over the Citadel, but Texas A&M is 1-3 in its first four SEC games with the lone win over Arkansas.

This will be the first meeting between the the two teams since 2023. Texas A&M has not won in Tuscaloosa since its first trip as a member of the SEC during Johnny Manziel's Heisman season in 2012. It is also Alabama's homecoming game this Saturday, and the Crimson Tide's final game before its bye week.

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's matchup between the Crimson Tide and Aggies:

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Who: Texas A&M (4-3, 1-3 SEC) at No. 13 Alabama (5-2, 3-2 SEC)

When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ABC

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover

Series history: Alabama leads 13-3

Last meeting: The Crimson Tide and Aggies played every season from 2013 to 2023 as SEC West opponents, but the two teams have not met since the league expanded in 2024. Alabama won the last meeting 26-20 in College Station on Oct. 7, 2023. Jalen Milroe had his best passing performance of the season with 321 yards and three touchdowns.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide dropped its second straight game with a 26-10 loss at Tennessee. The Alabama offense struggled to get anything going and turned the ball over four times.

Last time out, Texas A&M: The Aggies had an opportunity to regroup and recharge against FCS opponent The Citadel. Texas A&M pitched a 41-0 shutout. The Aggies used both Marcel Reed and Brady Hart at quarterback in the blowout victory. The two quarterbacks combined to go 16 of 25 with two touchdowns.

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