How to Watch the ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 11 Alabama vs. Michigan
Alabama and Michigan played in a bowl game on the first day of 2024 and will play in another on the final day of 2024, there's just not as much as statke this time. The Crimson Tide and Wolverines are becoming familiar postseason foes, meeting in a bowl game for the third time in the last six seasons with this year's matchup in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida.
Both teams will be without several players because of injuries and the transfer portal, but it will be another game between two of the most storied programs in college football history. Alabama and Michigan both had disappointing seasons relative to their standards but are coming off wins over bitter rivals in the final game of the regular season.
Here's what you need to know about the seaon finale in Year 1 for Kalen DeBoer at Alabama:
How to Watch: No. 11 Alabama vs. Michigan
Who: Alabama (9-3, 5-3 SEC) vs. Michigan (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten)
What: ReliaQuest Bowl
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m. CT
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
TV: ESPN
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts).
Sirius XM: Away 191, Home 372
Series: Tied, 3-3
Last meeting: The two teams met last postseason in the Rose Bowl as the semifinal for the College Football Playoff. Michigan won 27-20 in overtime and went on to win the national championship. Alabama led for almost the whole fourth quarter, but let Michigan go on a 75-yard drive in the final few minutes of regulation to tie the game up. The Wolverines got the ball first in overtime and were in the end zone two plays later. Jalen Milroe was stopped on fourth-and-goal from the 3 to give Michigan the win.
Last time out, Alabama: Alabama handled business in the Iron Bowl against Auburn with a 28-14 victory despite turning the ball over four times. Milroe had 256 yards through the air and another 104 on the ground with three more rushing touchdowns.
Last time out, Michigan: The Wolverines had one of the biggest upsets of the college football season, knocking off bitter rival No. 2 Ohio State on the road. Michigan stifled the Buckeye offense on the way to the 13-10 win. Dominic Zvada hit the game-winning field goal with 45 seconds left for the Wolverines.