TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Danny Lewis Jr. has battled.

The fifth-year senior tight end has had to respond to adversity throughout time in Tuscaloosa, and his two-catch, 22-yard day against Vanderbilt in his last-ever road game served as one of the biggest moments of his career.

"I thought Danny Lewis was a big-time spark for us, you know, with Josh Ford out," offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. "Danny has been a role player all year, but really stepped up and played a bigger role. I thought he graded out the highest in the tight end room, blocked really, really well, had a couple of nice catches."

Lewis' career has not quite gone to plan. As a top-20 tight end in the 2022 cycle involved in a viral Brian Kelly dancing video, Lewis committed to Alabama, but has been held back by injuries. After missing last year with a foot injury, the Louisiana native is as healthy as he has been in years.

"Compared to the last few years, I'm pretty healthy. It's been a long journey," Lewis said. "I just want to thank Jeff (Allen) and Jeremy (Gsell) and the training staff for just staying with me, and the coaches for just believing in me and believing that I'd get stronger."

Lewis has been a rotational piece of a tight end room that has been among the most important in the nation. Alabama's heavy usage of 12 and 13 personnel has put him on the field pretty regularly as a run blocker this season, and he has seen time in all but one of the Crimson Tide's games (Texas A&M).

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"Huge success story, just as a guy, you know, in the locker room," Grubb said of Lewis. "Just celebrating all the things that he's went through to get to this moment. So I'm really happy for Danny."

Lewis' story is a bit of a rarity in today's world of college sports, as it's not particularly common for an athlete to stick with a program despite limited production.

"I just believe in loyalty," Lewis said. "I don't like to restart. I love this place, and I felt like it was the best place for me to be for these five years."

Lewis will be honored during Alabama's Senior Day ceremony against Chattanooga in what he acknowledges will be an emotional day at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"I think I'll be a little sad," Lewis said. "But also happy, I'd guess. I don't know. It will be up and down a little bit."

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