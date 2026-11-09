Which Alabama Tight Ends Must Step Up After Josh Ford's Season-Ending Injury?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama achieved its most significant win of the season this past Saturday at LSU, but it came with a price.

Crimson Tide tight end Josh Ford went down late in the fourth quarter of the 31-13 victory in Baton Rouge. Many players, plus head coach Kalen DeBoer, took a knee surrounding him as he was down for a little while. After getting up, he didn't need any direct assistance from the trainers beside him, as he walked back to the locker room, giving a thumbs-up to fans.

It was reported on Monday morning that Ford's knee injury will keep him out for the remainder of the season. He played an integral role on Alabama's offense as a pass-catcher and run blocker.

"I mean, the guy's so tough," DeBoer said during Monday's press conference. "I know he's probably right now, he's trying to figure out how he's still gonna play this year. It's just who he is. His impact has been really key for our football team in a lot of ways.

"Just a guy that's a uniter. You've got uniters and dividers, I think, and he's a uniter of our football team. He's a leader... We're gonna have to find ways to make up the gap that he leaves with him not being with us. He’ll be with us, but not on the football field."

So, which tight ends need to step up in his place?

"Danny Lewis, kind of starts with him," Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said on Monday. "He's your next pure inline Y or blocker."

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Different names came and went on Alabama's availability reports last season, but Lewis was the constant. He played in six games in 2025 due to injuries, but he's seen the field in eight of the Crimson Tide's nine games this season, primarily serving as a blocker. Lewis, a fifth-year, was recognized for his efforts this summer, too.

"Danny Lewis might be one of the best stories of camp, just watching him and the resilience that kid has had to be able to come back out and compete at this level," Grubb said on Aug. 6. "It’s really inspiring. I mean, for coaches, too.”

Grubb continued to name tight ends who are next up following Ford's injury, including Kaleb Edwards. Edwards, Lewis and Ford were all listed as co-starters at the Y spot on the depth chart entering LSU. Edwards, a sophomore, is coming off his best game of the season: three receptions for 50 yards (career-high) and a touchdown.

"Kaleb is obviously our guy," Grubb said. "He's our starting Y. I think you know I can't say enough good about 81, and I was not surprised that he played as well as he did. I know he had the holding call on the big run that got called back, but he played a whale of a football game.

"And I think he's one of the five or six tight ends in the country that are that 6-5, 260-pound, true 50-50 player that blocks, catches and doesn't give any tells away when he's on the field because he can do both. Think the world of Kaleb. Probably going to put a little bit more on his plate."

Grubb also named Jay Lindsey as a tight end who will have "probably more of an expanded role." Lindsey has played in all nine games with two starts this season, and like Ford and Lewis, he's primarily a blocker.

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