'I Know He'll Be Ready': Ty Simpson's Teammates Have No Doubts in QB
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Ty Simpson may have won Alabama's quarterback job, but his first real test still lies in front of him. Saturday afternoon's true road game against Florida State in the season opener marks Simpson's first college start.
There are definitely easier backdrops in front of which to start for the first time. According to some of the redshirt junior's offensive teammates, the Tennessee native won't be intimidated by the moment. His demeanor, as well as demonstrated leadership and work ethic, have shown them he's ready to go.
"I'd say [it's] his focus," center Parker Brailsford said Wednesday. "He's already watching film before pretty much everybody else is here. He's a guy that, he can sustain his focus for long periods of time. That specifically, just him being able to prepare in that way... I know he'll be ready."
Just because Simpson has never started a game for Alabama doesn't mean he hasn't been thrown into the fire before. He came off the bench to replace Tyler Buchner in 2023 in the same state he'll be playing Saturday, helping Alabama salvage arguably the ugliest win of the Nick Saban era at South Florida in Tampa.
Experiences like that, tense in the moment, can be drawn from in preparation for opening the season in an away-game environment. Florida State may have gone 2-10 last year, but that has no bearing on the fact that one of the Seminoles' main objectives this weekend is to make Simpson's life difficult.
To counter that, Simpson will need to be on the same page with his wideouts at all times. It helps his cause that sophomore Ryan Williams is one of the best in the nation. Williams said Simpson has been arriving at the practice facility in the neighborhood of 4 or 5 a.m.
"I think that Ty's been ready for a while," Williams said. "Just with the way he's attacked this offseason... I'm bumping into him, I'm going to get stretched and he's coming out of the film room. Little things like that, it's all about preparation, and he's prepared."
Simpson was voted a team captain by his peers last week, one of three new captains for the 2025 season. The poise he brought to the quarterback battle and the impression he made in the locker room along that journey undoubtedly had a role in the choice to give him that mantle for this weekend and the remainder of the season.
"I'm super proud of Ty, just not only as a football player, but as a leader," Williams said. "He's evolved as a human being, if I'm being honest. That's the simplest way I can [put] it. Even with his confidence throwing the ball. He's letting it go."