Kalen DeBoer Shares Why Alabama Chose Its Three New 2025 Captains
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football elected its 2025 captains on Thursday, as quarterback Ty Simpson, center Parker Brailsford, defensive lineman Tim Keenan III and linebacker Deontae Lawson will lead the Crimson Tide on and off the field this season.
Lawson is on a short list of two-time Alabama captains, as he also held the honor in 2024, but the other three are taking on the esteemed responsibility for the first time.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer explained the reasoning for why each of the three new captains were selected. He started with Simpson, who was recently named the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback, and now continues a seven-year trend of players at his position being named a co-captain.
"He was vocal even before he was named the starter," DeBoer said. "I appreciate that about him and I think that [quarterback] room did a great job of not making one guy or the other feel like they couldn't step up and say things. Ty has continued to do that. He's invested a lot of time into this program. It means a lot to him.
"Now, when he's been named the quarterback, he's taken it to another level and put himself out front and center. It's not just something that's like 'OK, I've got to do this.' He wants to do it. He feels natural in that position. I'm certainly proud of him and the team voted him captain, [which] certainly represents how they feel about him as well."
Keenan is entering his fifth season at Alabama and has said throughout the offseason that he wants to "be the best leader I can be and put my best foot forward to help my guys and help Alabama be successful." That officially became a reality, as the Birmingham native will now wear a 'C' on his jersey.
"First of all, just a guy that's been here for so long," DeBoer said. "Heart and soul type of guy in the program. Big brother to the younger guys. I know they feel like they can go to him and he's going to shoot them straight.
"Then just the work ethic and the journey he's been on. I didn't really understand his journey until we got into the year last year—kind of understand where he started out, how far he's come along, what he's doing for us.
"Now, it's really cool to see. It's important to him. You could just hear, I had each guy address the team just for a couple of seconds and he doesn't take it for granted. He appreciates that."
Brailsford was one of the numerous players who followed DeBoer from Washington after he took the Alabama job in January 2024. The two seem to have a strong bond, and when combining Brailsford's performance last season with the leadership he's provided this offseason, DeBoer wasn't surprised with the team's decision to elect him as a captain.
"I really pretty much could've guessed that he'd be a captain," DeBoer said. "Just the way he's been as a leader. It starts with his leading by example, but it's really cool seeing Parker step up vocally and see his growth.
"I've had a chance to see it now going on these four years. It means a lot to me, just knowing our journey that continues to keep fighting and believing. The guys really respect him and when he says something, it comes from [the heart]. He lives it every single day, so it's easy for him to speak up because it's not something that's hypocritical and they all listen. I'm proud of him, for sure."