'I Trust Ty': Isaiah Horton Details Rapport with Ty Simpson, Role in Offense
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Before he transferred to Alabama from Miami (Fla.), Crimson Tide wide receiver Isaiah Horton knew quarterback Ty Simpson. Both are from Tennessee: Simpson from Martin, Horton from Nashville.
"Me and Ty, that was, he was my high school 7-on-7 quarterback," Horton said Tuesday. "Me and Ty, we've been locked in for a minute now. That's kinda the reason I'm here. I believe in Ty. I know what he can do, and I know his ability."
Simpson's ability was on full display Saturday against Louisiana Monroe. He threw three touchdown passes, one of which went to Horton, on a night where he went a perfect 17-for-17 to set a new school record for consecutive completions in a single game. Horton had three receptions for 51 yards. The touchdown catch was 29 yards.
The contest against the Warhawks was a rebound for the Alabama team. It was much the same way for Horton, who wasn't in perfect health for the season opener at Florida State and only had one reception for six yards. On Tuesday, Horton explained that his side was hurt after he got hit on that catch.
"Isaiah Horton, really proud of the way he fought through a lower-body injury that he had. But he just kept fighting through Saturday. He's certainly limited, still feeling that a little bit, but he just continued to compete," DeBoer said on Sept. 1.
Horton's size makes him a unique threat. He's 6'4" and 208 pounds, according to the team's online roster. He also brings the experience of having caught passes from Cam Ward, a 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Horton said he trusts Simpson just as much as he trusted Ward.
"[I'm] that big guy to go up and get it. Whenever it's time to bail out, 'Zay's down there somewhere. Go make a play for me, Zay.' And I'll make that," he said.
Alabama knew it needed Horton to complement its wide receivers with his size and his speed (which he said he hasn't been able to show off yet, but "can't wait" to do). Its portal pitch to the redshirt junior reflected that. He added that he's hit 22 miles per hour before.
"They wanted me to come here and be me. That big explosive downfield threat," Horton said. "I can do intermediate routes, deep routes, whatever, and just be a great teammate."