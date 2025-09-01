Kalen DeBoer Provides Injury Updates for Ryan Williams, Five More Players
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams sustained a concussion during the fourth quarter of the Crimson Tide's 31-17 road loss to Florida State on Saturday.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer didn't provide anymore details during the postgame press conference other than that "he got a concussion," but after further evaluation, he shared an update for Williams' timeline on Monday.
"Ryan, we'll go through the concussion protocol throughout the week," DeBoer said. "He'll have a day-to-day situation.
Alabama co-captain and defensive tackle Tim Keenan III reportedly sustained an ankle injury just a couple of days before the season opener, and a tightrope surgery will force him to miss multiple games.
DeBoer shared an update for Keenan on Monday as well.
"Tim Keenan will be week-to-week just kind of moving forward, but he will still be out this week," DeBoer said.
The Crimson Tide head coach also detailed new injuries to WOLF Jah-Marien Latham and wide receiver Isaiah Horton.
"Jah-Marien Latham had a lower-body injury, and we'll see how he progresses," DeBoer said. "He'll be day-to-day throughout this week.
"Isaiah Horton, really proud of the way he fought through a lower-body injury that he had. But he just kept fighting through Saturday. He's certainly limited, still feeling that a little bit, but he just continued to compete. He's someone that doesn't surprise me that that's what we saw, but we expect him to be full-go by the end of the week. We'll build up as he can tolerate here early on."
Alabama right guard Jaeden Roberts was cleared from concussion protocol a few days ago and was made available to play, but DeBoer and company decided to keep him out despite being dressed.
"Jaeden Roberts, everyone probably saw last week that was he was fully cleared," DeBoer said. "He's been out there on the practice field for some time now, but just for him to feel good, taking full goal reps, he traveled. He could have gone in the game if we him needed to, but we did not have him play out there."
Perhaps the most frustrating setback came two weeks before the season opener, as running back Jam Miller sustained an upper-body injury. DeBoer said last week that he anticipates Miller being available to face Georgia on Sept. 27, and he seemed to reinforce that on Monday.
"Jam Miller is still week-to-week," DeBoer said. "Coming along real nicely with his progression. So optimistic there, here in the short future."
