Ty Simpson Breaks Alabama Single-Game Record in Second Start of Career
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football is a program that demands perfection during every practice and game.
Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson got that done during his second-career start on Saturday evening against Louisiana Monroe as nearly broke the program record for the most consecutive completions in a single game.
Simpson's 17 of 17 by halftime broke Bryce Young's 15-for-15 streak against Southern Miss in 2021. Simpson also had 226 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, plus another score on the ground before both teams went to the locker room.
Simpson sat out for a drive when Alabama after Alabama went up 28-0 midway through the second quarter as redshirt sophomore Austin Mack filled in. But Simpson returned for the remainder of the second half after Mack's one drive.
Mack started the second half and Simpson's big night ended early.
Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has the record at 19-for-19 across multiple games against Georgia and Tennesee in 2020, and Simpson can continue that next Saturday against Wisconsin.
Alabama led 42-0 at halftime. That total was 10 points shy of when the Crimson Tide and head coach Gene Stallings scored 52 in the first half against Vanderbilt on Sept. 29, 1990.
Simpson played much better following the season-opening loss to Florida State last Saturday. The Crimson Tide co-captain wasn't pleased with his performance then but assured that he'd get it fixed.
"Me personally, I felt like I didn’t play very good," Simpson said on Aug. 30. "First game, I’ve just got to sit here and learn from everything. I look at the stats, wasn’t very good on third down, that’s on me. I’ve got to make sure I run on third and fourth downs when I can and not try to throw the ball and just get the first downs. That’s on me.
"I promise you one thing, and this goes to every Alabama fan and my teammates, that I’m going to work hard and make sure we get this fixed because there’s nobody who loves this university and loves this team more than these three guys in here. We’re going to make sure we get this right.”
Well, as Alabama leads 52-0 over ULM early heading the fourth quarter, it's clear that Simpson has learned from the loss to FSU.