Instant Analysis of Elijah Haven and Trent Seaborn's Elite 11 Finals Performances

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif -- Alabama quarterback commits Elijah Haven and Trent Seaborn put their skills on display alongside the best in the 2027 cycle at the Elite 11 Finals this weekend. The three-day showcase, widely regarded as the premier event for elite high school QBs, was attended by 20 of the highest-ranked players in the class.

Seaborn, currently ranked as 247's No. 14 QB, impressed over the final two days. He scored near the top with a 44 out of 60 in the Pro Day routine on Saturday, where every quarterback went through the same 20-throw script. He then proceeded to throw four touchdowns in his 12-minute seven-on-seven session, leading his offense to the end zone on four of his five completed drives.

One of the main draws of the event is that it places every competitor on an even playing field. They are all completing the same drills, making the same throws, and competing under the same pressure. This certainly appears to have benefited Seaborn, who looked like one of the more composed quarterbacks at the event, which makes sense given his four years of experience with AHSAA 7A (now 6A) powerhouse Thompson.

On the flip side, Haven looked inconsistent. He overthrew a number of receivers, appeared uncertain at times in the five-step drop and lacked the polish some of the standouts from the weekend displayed. He still showed the arm strength and physical gifts that had made him the No. 1 QB in the class, at one point making an outraegous through on the run in his Pro Day, but may be due for a slight dip in the rankings.

One of the more important pieces of the weekend was the continued development of the relationship between the pair. They were roommates for the weekend and were seen talking numerous times throughout the event. Both are working hard to recruit blue-chip recruits to Tuscaloosa, and they are both very excited about their futures with the Crimson Tide.

Overall, it was a highly productive weekend for everybody involved. Every quarterback has received specific notes on things to improve entering their senior season, and they will all be very different football players by the time any of them take a college snap.

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