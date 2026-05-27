What Alabama's Projected Starters on Defense Were Ranked as High School Recruits

The college football season is less than 100 days away, and it is time to look into the new Alabama team. Before we look ahead, we'll look back at how the current Crimson Tide players got here.

Here is a breakdown of what each projected Alabama starter on defense was ranked as a recuirt coming out of high school and how they ended up at Alabama. (All recruiting rankings are per 247 Sports.)

Every Projected Alabama Starter as Recruits

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Zabien Brown (2) celebrates scoring a touchdown after an interception in the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family OK Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Devan Thompkins: Three-Star, 45th-Ranked Edge (Class of 2022)

After spending three years at St. Mary’s High School, Thompkins transferred to Edison High School for his senior season. Thompkins was a two-sport athlete in high school. On the gridiron, he garnered offers from schools such as Missouri, Arizona State, and Utah. However, he ultimately decided on USC.

Despite being an edge out of high school, he moved to defensive tackle in college. He transferred to Alabama after spending four seasons at USC with one year of eligibility left.

Terrance Green: Four-Star, 34th-Ranked Defensive Lineman (Class of 2023)

The 6-foot-5 defensive lineman was one of the top prospects in his class. Ranked as a top-300 player in the country, many schools were after the talented Texas prospect. Ultimately, he chose to go to Oregon over offers from schools such as Auburn, Miami, and Mississippi State.

After redshirting his first season with the Ducks, he has helped Oregon make the College Football Playoff in the last two seasons. Now, he is heading into his first season with the Crimson Tide and will look to help Alabama to similar success.

London Simmons: Three-Star, 50th-Ranked Defensive Lineman (Class of 2025)

To Alabama fans who watched the Tide last season, it might come as a surprise that Simmons was ranked so low. As just a true freshman, Simmons started two games and appeared in all 15 for the Crimson Tide.

However, coming out of high school, the Hartfield Academy (Mississippi) product was not as highly pursued by a lot of top schools. He committed to Alabama over Arkansas, Duke, and NC State.

Caleb Woodson: Three-Star, 62nd-Ranked Safety (class of 2023)

As a prospect, Woodson was seen as a safety by some and a linebacker by others. Ultimately, after he enrolled at Virginia Tech, he became a linebacker. He chose the Hokies over offers from schools such as Florida State, Virginia, and Wake Forest.

He appeared in 35 games over the past three seasons with Virginia Tech and was the Hokies second-leading tackler last season. Now in his first season with the Tide, Woodson will look to help the Tide make another College Football Playoff run.

QB Reese: Three-Star, 95th-Ranked Linebacker (Class of 2024)

Reese is a hometown kid from Ramsay High School, which is just 59 miles from Tuscaloosa. Ranked as the 50th best player in the state, Reese only had two Power Five offers out of High School. The two were Alabama and UCF. He ended up picking the Tide over the Knights as well as Arkansas State, Marshall, and South Alabama, amongst others.

After redshirting his first season in Tuscaloosa, he appeared in all 15 games last season, mostly on special teams and rotating in on defense.

Yhonzae Pierre: Five-Star, 4th-Ranked Edge (Class of 2023)

Another local product, Pierre, was the second-highest-ranked prospect in the state in his class. The All-American had offers from schools all around the country, including Georgia, Texas A&M and LSU, but decided to stay home and play for Alabama.

After not playing in his true freshman season, Pierre had a solid redshirt freshman season, but he really broke out last season. He recorded 8.0 sacks and 14.5 tackles in his sophomore campaign. He decided to come back to Alabama instead of going off to the NFL to raise his stock during the 2026 season.

Dijon Lee Jr: Five-Star, 2nd-Ranked Corner (Class of 2025)

Another five-star prospect, Lee was the top-ranked player out of the state of California in 2023. He decided on Alabama over Georgia, Washington, Texas, and Texas A&M.

He showed up in a big way as a true freshman. The 6-foot-4 prospect played in every game last season and started five. He was named to On3’s True Freshman All-American team and was also named to the Freshman All-SEC team.

Zabien Brown: Five-Star, 3rd-Ranked Corner (Class of 2024)

Like Lee, Brown was a five-star corner from California, and he held offers from schools all across the country. He picked the Tide over USC, Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio State.

Brown started every game his true freshman season and was named to the Freshman All-SEC team. He did even better in his sophomore season, which was highlighted by a pick-six against Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoffs. If Brown keeps up this pace, he will be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Keon Sabb: Four-Star, 10th-Ranked Safety (Class of 2022)

Sabb was an All-American in high school at the esteemed IMG Academy. He became a hot commodity for a lot of top schools around the country. He was originally committed to Clemson before decommitting and ending up in Ann Arbor with the Michigan Wolverines.

He spent two seasons with the Wolverines, only starting four games, but he was part of Michigan's national title team in 2023. He then hit the portal, where he ended up committing to Alabama. Since then, he has started 22 games for the Tide over two seasons despite battling injury during his first year in Tuscaloosa. He comes into this season with one year of eligibility left.

Bray Hubbard: Three-Star, 32nd-Ranked Athlete (Class of 2023)

Like London Simmons, Hubbard was also a three-star from Mississippi coming out of high school. He played at Ocean Springs High School and was ranked as the seventh-best player in the state.

He chose the Tide over offers from Mississippi State, Georgia State, and Southern Miss. Since he’s gotten to Tuscaloosa, he has worked his way up to being a full-time starter last season, and will likely do the same again this season.

Red Morgan: Four-Star, 21st-Ranked Safety (Class of 2024)

Another in-state product, Morgan played his high school ball at Central Phoenix City High School in Phoenix City, Alabama. He turned into the 17th-best player in the state, and he chose to stay home despite heavy pursuit from Florida State.

He started five games last season while appearing in all 15, but he will look to make the jump into a full-time starter this season with the Crimson Tide.

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