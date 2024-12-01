Instant Analysis: No. 13 Alabama 28, Auburn 14
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— In spite of the adversity faced over the last few days, and at points throughout Kalen DeBoer's first season at the helm, the No. 13 Alabama football team secured a winning record in SEC games and an undefeated home record with a 28-14 win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl.
It was by no means a perfect effort, and the Crimson Tide (9-3, 5-3 SEC) remains on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff following its elimination from contention for the SEC title game. Some things, however, aren't necessarily front of mind when it comes to rivalry week. In the case of the Iron Bowl, conventional wisdom suggests players on both teams have the kind of intrinsic motivation that can only be satisfied by defeating one's archrival.
Quarterback Jalen Milroe played well, with three rushing touchdowns, and running back Justice Haynes added one of his own. Fellow running back Jam Miller posted a career high in carries with 28, afterwards stating that he had come to understand the significance of the rivalry in the three years he has been in college; Miller, like anyone who has been on an Alabama team from the 2020 season on, has never lost to Auburn in his career.
Turnovers continued to plague Alabama. The team had four on the day: three fumbles and an interception by Milroe. Auburn struggled immensely to capitalize and started turning the ball over itself late in the game. Despite having opportunities to get back into the game (after being down 28-6 in the third quarter), the Tigers (5-7, 2-6 SEC) couldn't put it together.
A lot of that is due to the effort of the Crimson Tide defense, which had another strong outing. Defensive back Bray Hubbard logged another interception, continuing a great run of form that commenced when he took over the role vacated by Keon Sabb after the latter's injury in October. He intercepted star Auburn tailback Jarquez Hunter; freshman cornerback Zabien Brown picked off quarterback Payton Thorne.
Participating in the first 12-team iteration of the College Football Playoff is still nowhere near a given for this Alabama team. In order to maintain that dream, the Crimson Tide had to win its fifth consecutive Iron Bowl. Regardless of where the next step of the season lies, whether that's in the field or not, Alabama rebounded strongly from a tough loss to Oklahoma during the 2024 edition of
Watch the above video as BamaCentral writers Joe Gaither, Will Miller and Katie Windham share their final thoughts and takeaways after the Crimson Tide's fifth straight Iron Bowl victory.
See Also:
No. 13 Alabama Beats Auburn, 28-14, in Kalen DeBoer's First Iron Bowl