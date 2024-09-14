Instant Analysis: No. 4 Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10
MADISON, Wis. — The first road game of the Kalen DeBoer era was a success as the No. 4-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide dominated Wisconsin 42-10.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was a true dual threat on Saturday against Wisconsin as he recorded 14 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns, while also doing well through the air as he completed 12-of-17 attempts for 196 yards and three touchdowns.
The Crimson defense was relatively stout on all levels of the field throughout the afternoon. Specifically, Overton had perhaps the best game of his early Crimson Tide career as he tallied six tackles, including one for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. Nevertheless, this was an all-out team effort against this Big Ten school as the Badgers went 3-of-14 on third down and logged 290 total yards.
Alabama's concerning turnover margin numbers weren't an issue on Saturday, as the Tide recovered two of its four forced fumbles and didn't turn the ball over once.
Alabama's record improves to 3-0, while the Badgers slide down to 2-1. Wisconsin has another challenge next week, as the Badgers will face current No. 11-ranked USC on the road.
Alabama will likely spend next Saturday in comfortable clothes as the Tide has an open week. However, this is by no means vacation time as the Crimson Tide's next matchup is against No. 1 Georgia at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC. An argument could be made that this is the most anticipated game in all of college football this regular season.
