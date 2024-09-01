Instant Analysis: No. 5 Alabama 63, Western Kentucky 0
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staffers Joe Gaither, Will Miller, and Kim Rankin discuss the Crimson Tide’s dominant, season-opening win over Western Kentucky.
Tuscaloosa, Ala.— 1-0.
Not only is the Alabama Crimson Tide football 1-0 on the season after a 63-0 win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, but it's also first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer’s record as the Crimson Tide leader.
Both sides of the ball had stellar performances.
On the offense, quarterback Jalen Milroe 7-of-9 for 200 yards and three passing touchdowns as well as 10 rushes for 79 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Freshman Ryan “Hollywood” Williams made some big plays under the lights of Bryant-Denny Stadium as he tallied two receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
In total, the Crimson Tide offense put up 600 yards, 25 first downs, went 8-of-13 in third downs, and averaged 9.2 yards per play, 22.2 yards per completion, and 7.2 yards per rush.
As for the defense, 27 players recorded at least one tackle with linebackers Deontae Lawson and Jihaad Campbell leading the pack with nine each. Michigan transfer defensive back Keon Sabb tallied two solo tackles and two interceptions for 87 yards. His picks were the only two made by the entire defense and resulted in 14 points for the Crimson Tide.
Linebacker Que Robinson recorded the team’s only sack of the night on a 3rd-and-12 during the first possession of the game which forced the Hilltoppers to punt.
In total, the defense tallied 67 total tackles which included 31 solo, eight pass breakups, seven tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, two interceptions, and one sack.