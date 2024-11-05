Jalen Milroe Opens Up About Fellow Texas-Made QB Garrett Nussmeier
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Saturday's football rivalry matchup between No. 11 Alabama and No. 14 LSU in Baton Rouge, La., has plenty of storylines emphasizing the divisiveness between the two programs, but each school's most prominent players have something big in common.
Two years ago, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who each won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 and 2023 respectively, went toe-to-toe with the Tigers prevailing 32-31 at home. One reason for the hype revolving on this Nov. 2022 matchup was due to both quarterbacks having California high school roots.
Fast forward to 2024, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier are in a similar scenario as the two grew up in Texas. Milroe is from Katy and Nussmeier played high school football in Flower Mound.
Milroe said during Monday's press conference that he's encountered Nussmeier multiple times in the past.
"We first met at a 7-on-7 tournament in Dallas, Texas," He's cool and the last time I got to see him was at the Manning [Passing Academy in late June] in Louisiana. It was cool chopping it up with him. It was awesome connecting with all of the quarterbacks at the camp, specifically Garrett, who was dope, just to talk to him before the season started."
Texas high school football has been considered THE state of the pre-collegiate sport for quite some time, as the fields and facilities are second to none against the rest of the United States. Additionally, Texas has more active NFL players (190) than any other state. Milroe listed a bunch of reasons for that.
"Grit, determination, goals, passionate, prepared, goal-oriented—that's some areas that we have that are different from other states," Milroe said. "I think that's just something I've noticed is that aspect of Texas football, but also the resources that are provided: big stadiums, the weight room, there's so much added into the weight room ensuring that we're in physical shape to be our best us on the football field. Then, of course, the element of playing great competition each and every week. Some states don't have the competition when it comes to each and every week, but Texas football raises your level of training every week and it allows you to be prepared when you go to college with the great competition you play against."
While their friendship will be put to the side throughout the week and for a few hours on Saturday night, Milroe assured that Nussmeier automatically has his respect due to their similar early football roots.
"I support him because he's a Texas quarterback—I gotta support all my Texas guys. But he's a good quarterback, man. Just for him, what I love is to see him shine. Seeing him ball, lead those guys each and every Saturday, with him just leading the offense he's definitely a quarterback who can throw the ball all throughout the football field."
Following the aforementioned Daniels' departure from LSU and into the NFL, Nussmeier was the next man up. Legendary former Alabama head coach turned ESPN's College GameDay analyst Nick Saban had a lot of belief in the Tigers' new quarterback, as he called him "an all-time sleeper" just before the season kicked off. Saban couldn't have made a more accurate prediction as Nussmeier currently leads the SEC in completions and attempts and is second in passing yards.
Milroe broke down the fellow Texas QB's performance so far as we enter the final month of the regular season.
"He definitely puts stress on our defense and all defenses just by how he throws the ball, how efficient he is and giving his guys a chance. He has great receivers who can go and get the football," Milroe said. "For him, when you have playmakers around the perimeter it allows for our job to be easy. I'm definitely proud of him for his development and he just keeps on staying the course. Seeing him be the quarterback for LSU is something I'm proud of him for."
Milroe and Nussmeier will reunite in Baton Rouge on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.