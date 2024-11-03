How to Watch: No. 11 Alabama Football at No. 14 LSU, Week 11 College Football TV Schedule
The Alabama-LSU rivalry is among the top showdowns in collegiate athletics, regardless of the sport or each team's in-season status.
But this year is a little different due to the emergence of the 12-team College Football Playoff. In the past 4-team format, it was proven that teams with two losses were unable to make the cut. Now with the additions of eight more teams in the field, it seems that three losses would eliminate a program's chances.
Enter No. 11 Alabama and No. 14 LSU, who each have two losses. The Tigers will play host to the Crimson Tide on Saturday, as all signs point to a practical impossibility for the losing team to make the 2024-25 College Football Playoff.
Here's what you need to know for this Saturday's matchup between the Crimson Tide and Tigers:
How to Watch: No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 14 LSU
Who: Alabama (6-2, 3-2 SEC) vs. LSU (6-2, 3-1 SEC)
When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TV: ABC
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to kickoff.
Series: Alabama leads 56-27-5 with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 18, 1895.
Last meeting: Like this year's upcoming battle, last season also hosted ESPN's College GameDay. This was heavily due to the quarterback matchup between Alabama's Jalen Milroe and LSU's eventual Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. Daniels went down with an injury early in the fourth quarter but his 219 passing yards, 163 rushing yards and three total touchdowns helped the Tigers tally 28 points. But they weren't enough as Milroe rushed for 155 yards and a jaw-dropping four touchdowns to lead the Crimson Tide to a 42-28.
Last time out, Alabama: Prior to the bye week, then-No. 15 Alabama dominated then-No. 21 Missouri 34-0 on Oct. 26. This was a much-needed statement win for the Crimson Tide as Alabama lost two of its previous three games against Vanderbilt and Tennessee with a two-point victory at home over South Carolina in between. The Tide's rushing attack led the way in the scoring department against the Tigers, totaling 240 yards and four touchdowns between Milroe and running backs Justice Haynes, Jam Miller and Richard Young. Alabama's defense may have been the show-stopper though, as Mizzou's 72 passing yards were the fewest by an Alabama SEC opponent since Tennesssee had 44 in 2017.
Last time out, LSU: Prior to the bye week, the then-No. 8 Tigers found themselves up 17-7 at halftime on the road against then-No. 14 Texas A&M. However, a switch flipped and The Aggies pulled away 38-23 with a dominant second half performance. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier finished the game completing 25-of-50 attempts for 405 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Wide receivers Aaron Anderson and Kyren Lacy each finished with over 100 yards Texas A&M silenced the Tigers' rushing attack as LSU gained 38 yards on 18 carries.
Week 11 College Football Schedule
all times ET
Tuesday, Nov. 5
7:30 p.m. | Bowling Green at Central Michigan | ESPN2
8 p.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Ball State | ESPN
Wednesday, Nov. 6
7 p.m. | Ohio at Kent State | ESPNU
7 p.m. | Northern Illinois at Western Michigan | ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 7
8 p.m. | Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina | ESPN
8 p.m. | Florida Atlantic at East Carolina | ESPN2
Friday, Nov. 8
6 p.m. | Dartmouth at Princeton | ESPNU
8 p.m. | Cal at Wake Forest | ACC Network
9 p.m. | Iowa at UCLA | FOX
9 p.m. | Rice at Memphis | ESPN2
10:30 p.m. | New Mexico at San Diego State | FS1
Saturday, Nov. 9
12 p.m. | Florida at No. 5 Texas | ABC/ESPN+
12 p.m. | No. 4 Miami (Fla.) at Georgia Tech | ESPN
12 p.m. | Purdue at No. 3 Ohio State | FOX
12 p.m. | West Virginia at Cincinnati | FS1
12 p.m. | Minnesota at Rutgers | NBC
12 p.m. | Texas State at UL Monroe | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Navy at South Florida | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Syracuse at Boston College | CW Network
12 p.m. | Western Carolina at East Tennessee State | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Brown at Yale | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Columbia at Harvard | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Morgan State at Delaware State | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Long Island at Sacred Heart | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Lehigh at Holy Cross | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Liberty at Middle Tennessee | CBSSN
1 p.m. | UAlbany at Stony Brook | FloSports
1 p.m. | Bryant at Maine | FloSports
1 p.m. | Rhode Island at Delaware | FloSports
1 p.m. | Elon at William & Mary | FloSports
1 p.m. | Hampton at Towson | FloSports
1 p.m. | Monmouth at New Hampshire | FloSports
1 p.m. | North Carolina A&T at Villanova | FloSports
1 p.m. | Youngstown State at Southern Illinois | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Marist at Stetson | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Morehead State at Davidson | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Penn at Cornell | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Lafayette at Colgate | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Fordham at Bucknell | ESPN+
1:30 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at Gardner-Webb | ESPN+
1:30 p.m. | Mercer at VMI | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Tarleton State at West Georgia | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Central Arkansas at Eastern Kentucky | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Chattanooga at The Citadel | ESPN+
2 p.m. | UT Martin at Charleston Southern | ESPN+
2 p.m. | SE Missouri State at Lindenwood | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Tennessee State at Western Illinois | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Wofford at Furman | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Illinois State at UNI | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Indiana State at South Dakota | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Missouri State at Murray State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | South Dakota State at North Dakota | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Butler at Valparaiso | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | UConn at UAB | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Marshall at Southern Miss | ESPN+
3 p.m. | North Alabama at Southern Utah | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Nicholls at Houston Christian | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Lamar at UIW | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Idaho State at Weber State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Sacramento State at Montana State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Alabama State at Grambling | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Florida A&M at Prairie View A&M | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Tennessee Tech at Samford | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 2 Georgia at No. 16 Ole Miss | ABC/ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 19 Clemson at Virginia Tech | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | Michigan at No. 8 Indiana | CBS
3:30 p.m. | No. 17 Iowa State at Kansas | FS1
3:30 p.m. | No. 18 Army at North Texas | ESPN2
3:30 p.m. | Duke at NC State | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | San Jose State at Oregon State | CW Network
3:30 p.m. | Georgia State at James Madison | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Richmond at Campbell | FloSports
3:30 p.m. | South Carolina State at Howard | ESPN+
4 p.m. | No. 21 Colorado at Texas Tech | FOX
4 p.m. | Temple at Tulane | ESPNU
4 p.m. | Kennesaw State at UTEP | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Abilene Christian at Austin Peay | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Idaho at Portland State | ESPN+
4:15 p.m. | South Carolina at No. 24 Vanderbilt | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | Jacksonville State at Louisiana Tech | CBSSN
4:30 p.m. | Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M-Commerce | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Arkansas State at Louisiana | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Western Kentucky at New Mexico State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Maryland at No. 1 Oregon | Big Ten Network
7 p.m. | Mississippi State at No. 7 Tennessee | ESPN
7 p.m. | UCF at Arizona State | ESPN2
7 p.m. | Oklahoma State at TCU | FS1
7 p.m. | Northwestern State at SE Louisiana | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Florida State at No. 10 Notre Dame | NBC
7:30 p.m. | No. 11 Alabama at No. 14 LSU | ABC/ESPN+
7:45 p.m. | Oklahoma at Missouri | SEC Network
8 p.m. | Washington at No. 6 Penn State | Peacock
8 p.m. | Nevada at No. 12 Boise State | FOX
8 p.m. | Virginia at No. 23 Pitt | ACC Network
8 p.m. | Northern Arizona at Cal Poly | ESPN+
9 p.m. | UNLV at Hawai'i | CBSSN
9:45 p.m. | Fresno State at Air Force | FS1
10:15 p.m. | No. 9 BYU at Utah | ESPN
10:15 p.m. | UC Davis at Montana | ESPN2
10:30 p.m. | Utah State at No. 20 Washington State | CW Network