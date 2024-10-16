Jalen Milroe: Preparation Key Factor to Road Success Against Tennessee
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has never experienced Neyland Stadium as a collegiate starter. That changes on Saturday, and he knows what one of the keys will be as far as negating the Knoxville crowd’s effect on the Crimson Tide’s game plan.
Milroe was the backup to Bryce Young the last time Alabama played a road game against Tennessee, but he was able to take in the environment and factor it into his preparation for the experience this weekend. Even so, he maintains that preparing for all possible outcomes and communicating is the most viable course to success.
“I feel pretty confident,” he said. “We have a lot of guys in the locker room that acknowledge the rivalry and acknowledge what it takes to win, acknowledge all the work that needs to be done during the week so that we can put our best foot forward when it comes to this Saturday… It’s gonna be big for us to communicate effectively.”
He expects a tough Tennessee defense, which held each of its last two opponents to fewer than 20 points and did the same to Alabama in the first half of last season's edition of the Third Saturday in October.
“On my end, the defense is really talented,” Milroe said. “They have a lot of guys that play physical, that box really good, their defensive line has a lot of pressure on the quarterback when it comes to the run game and passing game… We have to prepare as much as possible and understand what they’re gonna try to give us as far as fits as a group. It’s just all about preparation.”
The Third Saturday in October rivalry got a jolt from the Volunteers’ upset of then-third ranked Alabama in 2022. Milroe led the Crimson Tide to a comeback win the following season that included a [number] all-purpose yards performance. It was one of his best home games of the season. Saturday, however, is no home game. It’s anything but, especially considering the simmering rivalry implications.
“What I remember about Knoxville is that communication, number one when it comes to being effective in the game,” said Milroe. “Controlling your controllables is definitely important when it comes to staying ahead of the sticks. Also just controlling the game through your preparation… It’s gonna be hectic as far as the crowd. They wanna be involved in the game. It’s all about the preparation aspect of it.”
Compartmentalizing the issues caused by a hostile crowd will, naturally, not be unique to the quarterback position. Milroe’s teammates are prepared for that as well- many of them experienced the venue before, like he has.
“It doesn’t matter if the game is five minutes before, five hours before the game,” defensive lineman Tim Smith said. “The game’s gonna be hostile. It’s gonna be loud too. But that has nothing to do with us. We gotta control what we can control.” He said he expects himself and his teammates to let their play in the game do the talking. Veteran safety Malachi Moore said he hasn’t forgotten two years ago, but is definitely itching for an interception in his third game at the stadium.