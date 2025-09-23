Jam Miller Practicing Like 'Wild Man' Ahead of Georgia Return
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football hasn't played Georgia between the hedges in 10 years. When the No. 17 Crimson Tide takes the field in Athens this weekend for the first time since 2015, senior running back Jam Miller will be ready to make his season debut.
"I do expect him to go. He practiced yesterday, been building up last week, his volume. So I expect him to play," head coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday.
Count starting quarterback Ty Simpson, Miller's friend, among the ranks of those who have been excited for the tailback's return to action. Miller injured his collarbone in August during the second scrimmage of fall camp, sidelining him for all three of Alabama's games this year.
"That man, he practiced like a wild man today," Simpson said Tuesday. "He was just happy to get out there."
Simpson and Miller go way back. Originally part of the same recruiting class, the two made their college debuts in the same game: Alabama's 55-0 home win against Utah State in the 2022 season opener. Miller rushed for 668 yards last season, adding a receiving touchdown in the Georgia game last September.
"It'll be exciting getting him back. That was my roommate, that was my guy since freshman year. We came in together," Simpson said. "I know he's champing at the bit to get out there and play."
Miller was playing well in fall camp before the injury. It's an opportune time for him to return, with the biggest game of the season yet on deck. His capabilities beyond the running game, such as in pass protection and his chemistry with Simpson, add to his versatility.
"It gives our offense confidence knowing that a leader of our team is back playing and healthy, just like it is on defense with Tim Keenan," Simpson said.
Keenan has also missed the entirety of the 2025 season, due to an ankle injury and subsequent tightrope surgery. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack revealed on Monday that Keenan would play this weekend against the No. 5 Bulldogs.
Miller's other offensive teammates are eager to see him back on the field. The period he spent on the sidelines did not stop him from being a presence on the team. The Alabama rushing attack, which has combined for 371 yards on 87 attempts, can now take that next step with its missing piece back.
"Everybody knows what Jam can do," wide receiver Germie Bernard said Tuesday. "I think he's done a great job at having a good mental space through this process. Being there, being a leader for his guys. He's showed his true character... He's a really big spark to this offense."