Jam Miller Takes the Blame for Pass Protection Issues Against Oklahoma
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama senior running back Jam Miller is known to be pretty reliable in pass protection, but early im the first quarter of Alabama's loss to Oklahoma, he got blown past on a block that allowed the first sack of the game.
"I basically take the blame for it from last game, from last week," Miller said after Tuesday's practice. "We’ve just got to flush that and work on what we need to work on and get better."
It wasn't just Miller who allowed a sack at running back. Sophomore back Daniel Hill also had a Sooner pass rusher plow through him on a third down early in the fourth quarter, causing Alabama to punt when trailing 23-21.
"Jam is normally a really dependable guy, and it doesn't come down to anything but balance and hand placement," Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb explained. "And Jam just kind of got his weight out over his toes and leaned on one, and Daniel got his weight back inside, and the guy out-leveraged him too quickly. And normally those guys are pretty darn solid in that."
Grubb said the coaching staff told the guys that they are going to give them more reps throughout the week during practice to go against Alabama's linebackers and rushers in one-on-one opportunities so they are more prepared in games.
"Because when you look at something happening on film, and it's not what you know your guys are capable of, it's more about -- the message we try to give to our guys is like, what are we not giving you enough of in practice?" Grubb said. "Not get to the film and MF the guys for stuff they didn't do. So we want to fix the problem. And I know our defense, they'll want to do more one-on-ones if that's what we want. So we've got to do a better job with that, I think."
Miller said going against Alabama's defensive front in practice is like "iron sharpening iron" to get one another better.
Alabama's running backs and offense as a whole should have an easier job in pass protection this week facing an FCS opponent in Eastern Illinois. The size and talent gap will be between Alabama's offensive players and Eastern Illinois' defensive players will be a lot larger than it is for the Crimson Tide each week in the SEC.
However, the regular season finale in the Iron Bowl will be a big test. Despite the 4-6 overall record, Auburn has a very talented defense. The Tigers are 19th in the country with 26 sacks on the year. Prior to a shootout at Vanderbilt, Auburn hadn't allowed an opponent to score more than 24 points this season.
Grubb thought his offensive line played well against a talented Oklahoma front, even with the four sacks. The line, running backs and quarterback Ty Simpson will all have to step up against Auburn and with more dominant fronts looming in the postseason.
"Our O-line got way better. Running backs, we take the blame for it," Miller said. "We need to do better at pass protection, just hitting the holes right, reading the O-line and getting what we can get."