Top Alabama Running Back Expected to Miss Opener Against Florida State With Injury
College football's 2025 season hasn't even begun, and already one of the sport's contenders reportedly finds itself shorthanded.
No. 8 Alabama running back Jamarion 'Jam' Miller is expected to miss time after sustaining an upper-body injury in a Saturday scrimmage, according to a Sunday morning report from Mark Schlabach of ESPN. That includes the team's opener against Florida State on Aug. 30.
"Jam Miller suffered an upper-body injury in Saturday's scrimmage and went in for a procedure on Saturday evening," Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer said in a statement via Schlabach. "Jam should recover fully with a timetable for his return yet to be determined."
Miller, 21, rushed for 668 yards and scored seven touchdowns in 13 games last season. He's Alabama's returning rusher after the Crimson Tide went 9-4 in year one under DeBoer.
After visiting the Seminoles, Alabama will host Louisiana-Monroe and Wisconsin before a Sept. 27 showdown against Georgia.