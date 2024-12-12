Jihaad Campbell on Alabama Missing CFP: 'It's on Us'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama fell one spot short of the first 12-team College Football Playoff and will now face Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Eve. But with a 9-3 record, junior linebacker Jihaad Campbell says the team has no one to blame but itself.
"It's on us," Campbell said after Thursday's bowl practice in Tuscaloosa. "We all know that. A lot of people, they wanna put it on the committee or whatever. But during the season and stuff like that, we didn't do what we were supposed to do. We were being inconsistent, really. We gave the committee a decision to make about us.
"During the season, if we won out every game, then we would be in the playoff game. But right now, we're focused on going to Tampa and playing Michigan."
Even after losing two games to Vanderbilt and Tennessee, Alabama was in prime position to make the CFP after a win at LSU. But two week later, the Crimson Tide stumbled at Oklahoma with a 24-3 loss, and that proved to be what kept Alabama out of the 12-team field.
"Obviously, missing the playoff sucks, but going forward we’re focused on Michigan," Alabama center Parker Brailsford said. "A lot of guys over here were here last year, and we’ve also got the Washington guys, too, and we both want to pay them back for that.”
Despite the disappointment of missing out on the CFP, none of the players plan on opting out, including Campbell, who is a projected second round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"I'm playing, hell yeah I'm playing," Campbell said. "I didn't even think about that. I want to play with my brothers. It's another opportunity to showcase my talents and everybody else to showcase their talents and all their hard work that they put in."
