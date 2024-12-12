Center Parker Brailsford Returning to Alabama for 2025 Season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - As the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide football program prepares for a post season with no College Football Playoff questions begin to circulate on players' futures. The Crimson Tide will take on the Michigan Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa and appears to have the majority of its roster ready to play.
Alabama center Parker Brailsford not only pledged to play against the Wolverines, but made it clear he plans to return to Tuscaloosa for his redshirt junior season in 2025.
"Obviously, I'm focused on what's to come with Michigan and everything and I'm excited for that game and also I'll be coming back," Brailsford said on Thursday.
The Crimson Tide center started in all 12 games for an offense that averaged 182 yards per game on the ground and only gave up 19 sacks the entire season.
"Just talked to my family, talked to my people that give me good advice on what they think and just talking to people around the building to see what they had to see. I think the overall consensus is I should come back," Brailsford said.
Brailsford return is excellent news for the offensive line as they expect to return several members from 2024's unit. Offensive guard Tyler Booker is expected to be a high draft pick and therefore will likely depart, but outside of that loss the unit could return four of its five starters.
An experienced offensive line could be an invaluable tool for an offense that potentially is utilizing a brand new quarterback. Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe said Wednesday he hasn't considered future plans yet, but is instead focused on the ReliaQuest Bowl.