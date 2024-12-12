Why Jalen Milroe is Playing in ReliaQuest Bowl Against Michigan
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe said during Thursday's press conference that he'll be playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan on Dec. 31.
"The mission right now is to complete the season," Milroe said. "We have one more mission ahead, which is attacking Michigan. That's obviously the thought process right now. Being the best so we can take care of business when it comes to playing in Tampa. It's all about going 1-0 and preparing the right way, so that's my focus––winning the game, taking care of my body and being the best us...I will be playing."
Milroe hasn't declared for the NFL Draft yet, but he's expected to head for the next stage of his football career in the near future. While no Alabama players have elected to opt out of the ReliaQuest Bowl yet, many players across several bowl games in general choose not to play in the final matchup of their respective collegiate seasons to prepare for the NFL Draft a bit early, which also eliminates the chances of suffering an injury. So why didn't Milroe opt out?
“One of our core values is finish,” Milroe said. "We started the season all together and it’s about finishing together as well. I think that was just important when it comes to playing in this game. Finishing the season out with my brothers in Tampa...I think that’s important as a leader to refocus and emphasize the core values. That’s one of our statements as a group."
Milroe No. 11 Alabama (9-3) aim to finish against Michigan (7-5) in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 31, Tampa, Fla., at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.