Justin Jefferson Aiming To Use "Gift" Fifth Year To Full Advantage
The "Pavia Rule" is going to have wide-reaching implications across the world of college sports, far into the future, as recruits are expected to opt to go play JUCO out of high school at a much higher rate. But its impact for the 2025 season goes far beyond one quarterback at Vanderbilt, as dozens of players were able to return for a fifth year after previously thinking their careers would end last January.
Justin Jefferson is one of those players. Jefferson started his career at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Miss., where he dominated with 86 tackles in his sophomore season, ending the year ranked as the No. 2 overall JUCO transfer in the nation, after which he chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Oregon, and Texas A&M.
After getting little playing time in 2023, Jefferson earned himself an expanded role last fall, appearing in all 14 games for the Crimson Tide and finishing fourth on the team with 61 tackles. Kane Wommack and the staff are ecstatic about getting Jefferson back for the coming season.
“JJ is a very instinctive player and I think schematically, we’re built for instinctive players to cut it loose and go play," Wommack said. "So there’s certainly an element of discipline that any great defense has to play with, but there’s certain creative freedoms and instinctive freedoms that we try to tap into schematically on defense. And I think JJ, this is a really good fit for him.”
At 6'1, 215 pounds, Jefferson is undersized at the middle linebacker position, something that he makes up for with his breakneck speed.
I'm not the biggest guy in the world, but I am probably one of the fastest guys in the world," Jefferson. "I hope that I can just hone that in and not allow people to touch me."
Jefferson has grown into a much more polished player all-around since coming to Tuscaloosa. While he likely never will excel as a power rusher, he has certainly been able to minimize weaknesses in his game as he's developed.
"JJ is a unit," teammate LT Overton said. " You're talking about speed, speed and power, just coming downhill. I'm a big dude. I love knowing that there's somebody behind me that's going to come down and bring the hammer. And that's JJ for me."
Jefferson stated that he takes pride in "leading by example." He believes his four years of experience on the field, along with the reflection that arose out of getting "blessed" with the extra season, have led to significant growth, and he wants to be viewed as a leader on the defense this season.
"I just have a different perspective, different mind," Jefferson said. "I could've had a better understanding of the defense and just football in general... Now I just have experience. I really try to be an example and be more outspoken."
Jefferson has massive shoes to fill this fall, replacing Jihaad Campbell. Regardless of how his season goes, regardless of whether or not he can replace Campbell's production, regardless of where he is drafted in April, Campbell will be the first to say that he is simply grateful for the opportunity to play for Alabama this season. But if you ask him what his goals are for the year, you'll get a very clear picture of the kind of season Jefferson thinks he is in for.
"I want to be the best linebacker in the country, best linebacker group in the country, best defense in the country," Jefferson said.