Kadyn Proctor Addresses Playing Weight Concerns at 2026 NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Questions about the playing weight of Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor have swirled over the last season, especially at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. He was most recently listed at 366 pounds, which is amplified by his 6-foot-7 height.

That weight has already changed, according to Proctor. It should help with his explosiveness and movement skills at the offensive tackle position, which is also something that people have doubted.

“I'm in the 350s. Anything under 355 right now, that feels really good to me,” Proctor said on Saturday. “That's where I've been in this in the midseason to through last season.”

That higher weight wasn’t something that Proctor was truly comfortable functioning at this past season, per Proctor. There aren’t a ton of productive tackles, if any, in the NFL who operate at that weight. Proctor is known for being an incredible athlete for his size, but going down in that area only makes sense for his athleticism to improve.



In general, he’s willing to do what teams want him to do in terms of going down in weight. It seems likely that teams will ask him to do that in some capacity.

“Obviously, being 365, 370 (pounds) isn't a good weight for me to play at, so I figured that and understood that,” Proctor said. “But if any team gives me a weight, then I can go down and achieve that.”

Another complaint about Proctor’s skill set has been his pad level. Naturally, that comes with his height and weight. His height obviously won’t be going down, but he can improve his mobility and bend by going down.



This has been an area of emphasis for Proctor leading up to the combine, with the hope of improving in that part of his game before being drafted to an NFL team.

“I'm a big guy and it takes time and it takes work,” Proctor said. “That's the one glaring thing that (is) an issue that I've been focusing on fixing in these past couple months, in the past couple years just doing my best week in a week out,” Proctor said.

He is in Indianapolis at the combine with two other offensive line teammates from Alabama. Center Parker Brailsford and offensive guard Jaeden Roberts, both of whom are supposed to be drafted, have been helpful to Proctor and each other during their time at the combine.

There’s also a sense of comfort with all three of them being there at the same time and playing in the same position group, which means they’ll test together at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

“Just sharing insight about interviews and things that we're going through all week, just trying to help each other out on any little thing that we can,” Proctor said. “I'm very happy to see those guys. I haven't seen them in a little over two months and just blessed that they're here with me.”

Proctor spent all three of his college seasons at Alabama, despite nearly transferring to Iowa an offseason ago. The experience he gained in Tuscaloosa with that coaching staff, while also going against some of the nation’s best talent for three seasons.

“I'm going against the top guys week in and week out. That's really the thing that I see the most … we do the academic side,” Proctor said. ”Everything they did, they showed me love and I'm blessed to have a lot of those people in my life.”

