Kadyn Proctor Campaigns For Bigger Role in Offense After Successful Screen Play
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb showed off his creativity in Athens on Saturday in multiple ways. The coordinator showed wrinkles with his personnel packages, usage of screens, and even allowed receivers to throw the football. But the most creative aspect utilized was a lateral to left tackle Kadyn Proctor.
Proctor split out wide for the third time in the game, stepped back and hauled in pass from quarterback Ty Simpson. The junior tackle rumbled to the Georgia goal line, setting up the Crimson Tide with first and goal just before halftime.
However, according to Simpson, that wasn't the most athletic thing they've ever seen Proctor do.
"Dunk a basketball," Simpson said. "The catch wasn't, I think. No, it was very, very impressive, to be honest with you. The guy is 6-8, 380-pounds. You should see him jump out of a swimming pool."
Simpson got animated when setting the scene, comparing the third year tackle to one to the biggest animals on the planet.
"You can imagine. You ever see a hippopotamus get out of the water? Like that, seriously. "No, seriously you ever see a hippopotamus underwater? He comes out and is just like pssssh."
The offense put in the unusual wrinkle in fall camp with it working at various degrees of success in fall camp, but Simpson said when it was called on Saturday there was no question how the play would function.
"It was designed like that," Simpson said. "There was two parts to the play, but theoretically, right? We were just getting the ball to him. So there was no doubt in my mind. We'd been practicing it all week and once we split out and Georgia was like, 'What are we going to do?' There was no way I was going somewhere else."
Proctor's been excited to see what the next wrinkle is after the junior tackle's debut as a ballcarrier, but Simpson isn't keen on letting anyone else throw the football.
"Yeah, he's trying to. He told me the other day, 'Alright, I can catch the ball, let me see if I can throw the ball. ' I was like, 'No, you stick to catching. Let me stick to throwing.'"
Simpson joked with the media as Parker Brailsford stood near that he was never nervous about Proctor's ability to catch and run, but more concerned with his center's ability to snap the ball to keep the offense moving.