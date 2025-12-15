Kalen DeBoer Affirms He Will Be Alabama Head Coach Next Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama head coach released a statement Sunday trying to squash any rumors of him leaving for the Michigan job, saying he was focused on the Crimson Tide's first-round playoff matchup with Oklahoma.

During a Monday press conference, DeBoer was asked directly whether or not he plans to be the Alabama head coach next season. He danced around the initial question, basically repeating what he said in the released statement.

"A lot of the same things I said before, you know, a couple weeks ago, when asked, really the same question," DeBoer said. "Just, you know, feel completely supported. My family loves living here. Just all the things that we continue to build on — love the progress.Haven't talked with anyone, no plans of talking with anyone."

When asked directly again to clarify, DeBoer said yes. He will be the Alabama coach next season.

DeBoer credited his players for handling distractions well this past week and the entire season.

"It's been that way all season long," DeBoer said. "They continue to do that."

DeBoer is in his second season as the Alabama head coach. Last year, Alabama went 9-4, falling one spot short of the CFP. He was able to help the Crimson Tide rebound from a season-opening loss this season to a first-place regular season finish in the SEC and spot in the CFP.

Prior to Alabama, DeBoer was at Washington for two seasons, leading the Huskies to the CFP title game in 2023. He also has head coaching experience at Fresno State and Sioux Falls (Division II.) His name was immediately linked to the Michigan opening after the Wolverines fired Sherrone Moore for cause.

DeBoer has previous experience in the Big Ten as the offensive coordinator at Indiana in 2019. He is also familiar with the region as a native Midwesterner who played at Sioux Falls and also coached at Eastern Michigan.

For now, DeBoer is fully focused on leading his team in the playoffs. No. 9 Alabama (10-3) will face No. 8 Oklahoma (10-2) in the opening game of the College Football Playoff on Friday at 7 p.m. CT.

Kalen DeBoer head coaching record

Year School Record 2005 Sioux Falls 9-1 2006 Sioux Falls 10-0 2007 Sioux Falls 10-0 2008 Sioux Falls 10-0 2009 Sioux Falls 10-0 2020 Fresno State 3-3 2021 Fresno State 9-3 2022 Washington 11-2 2023 Washington 14-1 2024 Alabama 9-4 2025 Alabama 10-3

